The Fisher Theatre in downtown Danville is presenting its final concert in its Winter Sounds Concert series on Friday, March 26.
The final of four Virtual Free Concerts put on for the benefit of Aunt Martha's, DACC Foundation, Danville Library Foundation and Vermilion Heritage Foundation allows people to watch from the comfort of their homes or purchase tickets to see the live performance at The Fischer Theatre.
Six bands are scheduled to perform beginning at 6 p.m.
For more information email fischer@fischertheatre.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.