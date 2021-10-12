DANVILLE — Father Timothy Sauppé had an idea.
The leader of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Westville wanted a listening session of people from the community can speak about the Covid-19 vaccine and mandates to elected officials.
“The archdiocese of Peoria is mandated to get the shot and I made my arguments and I thought maybe you should listen to how people are affected by something you are trying to push,” Sauppé said. “I recommended a listening sessions for the schools, teachers and priests to the archdiocese and I got a reply saying no. I had to challenge myself, so I reached out to elected leaders to see if they wanted to participate in the session.”
The idea came to fruition on Tuesday at the David S. Palmer Arena as State Representative Mike Marron, Westville mayor Mike Weese, Vermilion County Health Department Administrator Doug Toole and Sallie Nylan, a representative for Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller were in attendance as local people voiced their concerns.
“Looking at the national conversation, it is a pretty divided issue and conversations with people, you hear anecdotal stuff and it is anecdotal unless you report, so let’s have a listening session where people who support the vaccine or are against the vaccine can talk about it,” Sauppé said.
People were asked to tell personal stories and rhetorical questions at the town hall event and Ruth Hunt asked the first rhetorical question about why the mandate is forced on people that can prove they built a natural immunity to the virus after a bout with it.
“It’s very stressful if you lose your job and you already have immunity,” Hunt said. “I want to know why the government is pushing the shot so much and not go for natural immunity.”
Ruth and her husband, Curtis, was in Michigan at an event in Hillsdale College, but made the trip back to town to participate.
Tony Wait, a volunteer at the Oakwood Fire Department, stood up and talked about what the mandate has done and what it could lead to for first responders.
“One of the concerns that I had been the City of Danville was not having enough ambulances available. They call Oakwood to leave our district and run calls for Danville. Georgetown is having so much trouble keeping people that they have downgraded to a basic service,” Wait said. “My question is if the mandates go on in places like OSF and Carle, we are keeping away medical staff that can help. Who are you going to call if they lose their jobs because they don’t want the vaccine?
“I have a risk every day driving or going into a burning fire. It should be my decision if I want to take that vaccine.”
Of the panel, Marron stood up to speak about his frustrations and was supportive of the idea of a listening session.
“I feel like one of my biggest frustrations through this process is that the people making the decisions have not consulted people on a local level and us as representatives and it has been hard because I take it very seriously,” Marron said. “It scares me as a dad and a husband and it is what I focus on the most. Some of the things that we have done have had real world consequences for their jobs and I feel there have been very little given to that. I think you would have had more of a buy-in if there were more things like this where people can talk about it.
“I wish that we had all the answers, but we don’t. I struggle with this. I am vaccinated and my wife is vaccinated and will continue to encourage people to get a vaccination, but I think the mandate is counterproductive and I don’t think people want to be dictated to. I think it is the wrong move and I think you are seeing the consequences. I think a more collaborative approach would have been more productive.”
Marron also said a collaborative approach would also work with state government as well.
“The thing is we have been running the state on executive orders. When the virus hit, we had a 30-day limit for a major emergency to convene and have the government work like it has before, but the legislature has not been involved,” Marron said. “I absolutely agree with the statement that we work for you and we should not mandate things that we can’t do ourselves. And people don’t buy into with people mandating masks and vaccines and they are having a party without a mask or vacationing in Florida. This is a serious disease, but we have to lead by example. We can’t dictate things to people and not follow things we have to do.”
Toole stood up and said that vaccinations for anything from Covid, flu and shingles are the best way to keep kids in school and keep jobs and to remain vigilant with masks and washing hands.
Sauppé said it was a personal pastoral mission and that he paid to sponsor the session.
We wanted a town hall even where we can speak to our elected officials and that was what I wanted to do,” Sauppé said. “We got some dialogue and we wanted more people but it was what it was. It was an attempt and I was hoping for a pro and con discussion and to bring a grass roots approach of our elected officials. I think that is part of the American experience that we needed.
The last person was a lady who wished to not have her name mentioned and she felt that there were more problems with the mandate than without.
“I feel a lot of people have died for our freedom to choose than getting Covid,” the lady said. “I am asking how far is this mandate’s going to go. Are they going to push it into schools and our work force? What are we going to do with those people who don’t want the shot? They are going to have no income, lose their homes and fall into addiction or starve to death?? None of it is making sense to me, I just think people should have a choice.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.