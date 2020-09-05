Editor’s note: This is the first of monthly articles discussing the Danville Lions Club’s activities and service to the community.
The Lions motto is “We Serve.” At each weekly Danville Lions Club meeting, speakers are hosted from local non-profit organizations to keep Lions informed of the needs and the solutions in the community. This educational component of meetings helps determine how to allocate the funds raised annually.
Annually, more than 25 local organizations and Lions’ own hearing and vision services are funded. While Lions have met virtually the last few months due to COVID, they have donated to food pantries during that time.
The month of September is usually a busy one for Danville Lions. This September, however, will look different due to changes required by the COVID pandemic. One of the activities described herein has taken place for many years; another was introduced last year. The pictures with this article depict member Lions participating in them.
Early each September, as is well-known in our community, on Labor Day the AFL-CIO provides the Labor Day parades in downstate Illinois. Each year for many years, Lions have proudly marched in the Danville and Westville parades to celebrate labor and volunteerism in our hometown.
This year, the parade has been canceled due to the COVID pandemic, keeping residents safe and healthy by not promoting large gatherings of people in which the virus can be easily spread.
Another key service Lions began providing in September 2019 is vision screening for young children at several Head Start locations in Danville and one in Georgetown.
Lions want everyone to see a better tomorrow. Taking that passion literally, they have embraced the vision screening of young children in order to discern which of them may be suffering vision impairment and in need of exams and/or glasses.
Lions screened preschool-aged children with Plusoptix equipment owned by Lions District 1-M. With the screenings, Lions are able to alert families and schools with children’s need for glasses. Members of the Vision and Hearing Screening Committee conducted these screenings.
Committee members Brian Larson and Keith Strinmoen, Head Start teachers and Danville Lions Club appreciate the opportunity to screen children at the start of the school year. Quoting Larson: “We are pleased to offer this screening service to these young children as they start out their academic careers, so they and their parents and teachers can be aware of any vision needs they may have.”
Given the COVID pandemic, Lions may be limited in or prohibited from screening children this year. At this writing, it remains to be seen.
While they will have to alter some of their usual activities and services this year due to COVID, Danville Lions will remain strong in listening and learning about community needs and solutions, and remain open to helping volunteer or fund community needs.
Danville Lions Club welcomes new members to help live their mission and achieve their vision.
