DANVILLE — Young people ages 12 to 17 kept local health officials busy on Saturday as 118 of them received COVID-19 vaccinations at Mark Denman Elementary School in Danville.
Youth vaccination clinics were conducted around the county last week, with the final one Saturday in Danville.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had just recently approved the Pfizer vaccine for use in youth 12 years old and older for protection against COVID-19, which continues to spread around the county, state and nation. The Pfizer vaccine is one of three vaccines approved for emergency use in the United States, but the only one approved for the younger age group. The Moderna vaccine and Johnson & Johnson vaccine are still being evaluated for the younger age group, and are expected at some point to also receive similar approval. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots to be fully vaccinated. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one shot.
The Vermilion County Health Department has set its next vaccination clinic for Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon. Adults who are eligible will be able to receive either the Moderna or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the clinic. People can register for the clinic at www.vchd.org, or can call 217-431-2662, Ext. 263 or 264.
Masks will be required at the event.
The Illinois National Guard has been assisting at the county clinics but those personnel will only be assisting with clinics for the next few weeks. Health officials urge those who are interested in getting COVID-19 vaccinations to do so sooner rather than later.
While vaccinations continue to increase, new cases of the virus continue to be reported in Vermilion County.
Health officials on Friday reported 106 new cases — two residents in their 90s, two in their 80s, three in their 70s, 11 in their 60s, 17 in their 50s, 16 in their 40s, 12 in their 30s, 16 in their 20s, 11 teens, nine grade-school-aged children, one pre-schooler, two toddlers, and four infants. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began 15 months ago to 9,782, 181 of which remain active.
Almost all of the new confirmed cases are occurring in individuals who are not vaccinated, although there have been a small number of people with cases who have told health officials they are fully vaccinated.
The county death toll remains at 135. There are currently 13 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
