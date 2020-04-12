The Easter lily is full of Christian symbolism, starting with its color to represent the purity of Christ. They’re often referred to as “white-robed apostles of hope.” In many paintings, the angel Gabriel is depicted as handing Mary white lilies, which symbolizes her purity as well.
Lilies have a trumpet shape, which represents a trumpet sounding the message that Jesus has risen. Also, the flowers are symbolic of the Resurrection — from ugly bulbs that are underground for three years or longer that bloom into beautiful flowers.
Lilies represent rebirth and hope, just as the resurrection does in the Christian faith.
Lilies are mentioned or alluded to several times in the Bible. Some think that it was white lilies that sprouted in the Garden of Eden as Eve’s remorseful tears fell to the ground. There are also theories that Easter lilies grew where Jesus’s tears and blood fell from the cross, and lilies were supposedly found in the Garden of Gethsemane after the crucifixion, tying them even closer to the Easter holiday.
The most well-known is in Matthew 6:25-29, when Jesus says, “Therefore I say unto you, Be not anxious for your life, what ye shall eat, or what ye shall drink; nor yet for your body, what ye shall put on. …. Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow; they toil not, neither do they spin: yet I say unto you, that even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these.”
Easter lilies are native to a few islands south of Japan, and were brought to England in 1777 and later Bermuda, where they were produced on a large scale and earned their first nickname, the Bermuda lily.
After World War I, soldier Louis Houghton brought a suitcase of lily bulbs from Japan to his home state of Oregon. Houghton gave the lily bulbs to his horticultural friends, and soon enough, the area along the California-Oregon border, which happened to have prime growing conditions for the flowers, became known as the Easter Lily Capital of the World.
Oregon and California now produce the majority of the world’s Easter lilies.
Easter lilies are difficult to grow, and the process to the final product is a long, precise one. The bulbs have to be cultivated in fields for at least three years, during which they require care, moving, and tending as they progress through growth stages. Care is taken to ensure they bloom on time for Easter, which can be a gamble, considering Easter doesn’t fall on the same day each year.
