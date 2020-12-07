Light Up Danville has its list of submitted light displays and decorated homes for its contest.
Find the post on the following Facebook pages — This is Danville Too, Light Up Vermilion, Senior Source Danville – Live Life Connected, Downtown Danville Inc. and Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. Add a comment with a picture and/or address of your favorite.
Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place will be awarded. Prizes are sponsored by the City of Danville and Classic Homes Realty.
Addresses: 3026 Golf Circle; 111 E. Winter Ave; 505 Warrington Ave,; 1517 Eastview (Holiday Hills); 1101 Sheridan St.; 2803 Eastroad; 2812 Eastroad; 3810 N. Lake Blvd.; 203 Ridgeview St.; 2901 Townway Road; 308 Delaware St.; 1635 N. Logan Ave.; 1118 N. Logan Ave.; 2503 Northview Drive; 207 E. Columbia St.; 12 Prairie St.; 415 Chester St.; 1410 Woodridge Drive; 505 1/2 Wilkin Ave.; 101 Oakwood Ave.; 1307 N. Vermilion St.; 1701 N. Vermilion St.; 1619 N. Vermilion St.; 1632 N. Vermilion St.; 2323 N. Vermilion St.; and 1665 N. Vermilion St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.