An article in the “Warren Review” reported the population of Williamsport was about 1,500. The school had an enrollment of 275 pupils. There were four churches: Christian, Presbyterian, Methodist and Catholic. Lodges included the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Masonic Order, Knights of Pythias, Knights of Honor, and Knights of Maccabees. There were two newspapers and an opera house.
The Commercial Hotel had been managed by G.P. Swartz for 10 years, but he was contemplating moving to Indianapolis. Four and one-half miles north of town was the Indiana Mineral Springs, which was about to open a hotel. About a half-mile further north was the Hunter Point Springs, whose hotel was nearing completion. Five miles northeast was the Kickapoo Magnetic Springs.
Three and one-half miles north of Williamsport were the mines of the Warren County Coal Company located on the Schoonover farm. Daily output averaged 12 tons with six men employed. There were two veins of coal. The upper strata was about 3 feet in thickness and the lower vein was 4 feet thick.
The Williamsport Stone Quarry had 3- to 8-feet seams of white sandstone. It was worked by Hericks & Elgine. The stone was blasted to pieces with powder and half of it was hauled and dumped over the bank. Two men did the drilling and one man split, while three men wheeled the stone over the hill.
The Warren County Lumber Company also had a coal yard managed by P.W. Lewis. The Jas. Martin & Son firm owned the five-year-old grain elevator. In past years they had shipped more than 200,000 and 400,000 bushels of grain. Elias Hanes had owned the Williamsport Roller Mill for 11 years. George Stump was the general miller in charge. The mill was three stories with a basement. The daily capacity was about 75 barrels.
Isaac F. Wilson had recently returned, having spent most of his 16 years as a photographer in Illinois. He bought the C.F. James gallery which was located four doors south of the Wabash railroad tracks. Williamsport had one bank, the Warren County Bank and a building and loan. A.W. Brier’s livery stable was located near the depot.
J.W. Ammerman, a barber located opposite the courthouse, was an agent for the Attica Steam Laundry. E.L. Hottenstein had been in the agricultural implements and hardware business since 1882. He had outgrown his 24-by-75-foot store, warehouse and two warehouse cellars and planned a 75-foot rear extension with a storage cellar.
F. L. Gemmer took over the W.T. Nichol’s 22-by-60-foot dry good store the previous year. Four years ago, L.W. Clifton took over as druggist from W.E. Stansbury. J.T. Armstrong and Dr. L. Swank opened a drug store three years ago.
W.P. James had operated a billiard and sample room for 12 years. Two years ago, he built a two story, 22-by-80-foot structure with iron supports and stone capping. The upstairs was used for offices and the Knights of Pythias.
