WILLIAMSPORT, Ind. — Various activities were held in Warren County to celebrate Indiana’s 150th year.
In January 1966, a queen contest was held with seven contestants representing different townships. Debbie Cantwell of Pike Township was named queen, Shiela Ehrnwald was first runner-up, and Myra Turnpaugh was named second runner-up.
The Warren County Historical Society compiled an up-to-date history of the county. The last county history was published in 1913. Each of the 12 townships had a contributing author.
The Steuben Clever Clovers 4-H Club restored Marshfield’s post office landmark sign.
A queens’ luncheon was held prior to a parade and pageant. Carol Crone, Patricia Dinwiddie and Susan Clawson were hostesses to the queens of the Warren County Centennial of 1927, who consisted of Louise Cronkhite Eberly, Thelma Shaffer Jones, Lorraine Cloyd Wagner, Marguerite Arehart Billings, Mary Eberhart Johnson, Lelia Brutus Preston, and Lorene Brier Nesbitt. This was the first time the women had been together since 1927.
During the 4-H fair in July, there was a parade followed by a pageant entitled “On the Banks of the Wabash” held in the coliseum. The pageant touched on various eras in the history of Warren County.
West Lebanon Cub Scout Pack 3344 conducted an Indian dance that told the story of the Cherokee ant. A cannon, Gen. William Henry Harrison and his army, pioneer families, a covered wagon, and rail fence building portrayed the immigration of setters to the county.
To demonstrate that despite all of the pioneers’ hardships, they still had time for relaxation, re-enactors square danced. A circuit rider showed how religion played an important part in the settlers’ lives. Abraham Lincoln, Civil War soldiers, the gay ‘90s, and a political parade were represented. The Seeger pompettes did the Charleston to represent the roaring ‘20s. World War I and II veterans were included.
A sesquicentennial cake was assembled in the basement of the Christian Church and taken to the fairgrounds dining hall in the back of a pickup truck. It took four men to carry the cake to the truck. The square cake measured 42 inches and was about 30 inches high. It consisted of 25 cakes in the first layer, 16 in the second layer, nine in the third layer, eight in the fourth layer and three in the fifth layer. It took seven hours to complete the project.
The cake was served by the queens of the 1927 Warren County Centennial after the sesquicentennial pageant at the Warren County 4-H Fair.
The final event was held in December by the Warren County Historical Society. A program celebrated the ratification of the 1816 Constitution.
