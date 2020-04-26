Charles William High was born in Reading, Pa., on Jan. 20, 1849, and came to Warren County, Indiana, as a young man. High was the third child out of the 10 children born to John V.R. and Sarah Ann High
While still quite young, he ran away from home and enlisted in the artillery during the Civil War. He had not been in the military long when a powder wagon exploded near him and rendered him permanently deaf, thus the nickname of “Deaf Charley.”
He never married, was rather eccentric, and few people knew anything about him. He lived alone in the old stone house his father had built in 1853 just on top of the hill in Old Town at 329 S. Monroe St. in Williamsport.
Today, referred to as “Old Stony,” the house, constructed of local sandstone, was designed like a three-section row house with 13 rooms and six cellars. It served as a winter home for the family who farmed in the northwestern portion of the county, as well as an inn.
After both his parents died, he remained in the house and left everything as it was when his mother died in 1904. In one bedroom a bed was still covered with the same blankets, comforters, sheets and pillow cases that were placed on the bed by High’s mother. Even some of her clothes still lay across the bed. Not a single piece of furniture or rug was disturbed for almost 20 years.
The carpets were almost totally destroyed by insects. Some of the furniture upholstery had almost rotted off. A small table in the kitchen was stacked high with trinkets. Beneath the stack was an old set of harness. High had not used a team for a number of years.
He lived very frugally. What little cooking that was done he did himself, but usually his meal consisted of a few crackers and a small piece of cheese. Known to almost everyone in town, although he lived like a pauper, it was thought that he possessed great wealth.
Charles High died at age 73. After his death in 1922, when his clothing was searched, $4,088 was found in his pocket. When his safety deposit box was opened, stacks of money, bonds, and other valuable papers were discovered. He also owned 80 acres near Locust Grove in Prairie Township. His estate was valued close to $40,000.
In 1923, it was reported Charles’ sister, Elizabeth Vanderbilt of Locust Grove, the administrator of the estate, made repairs to the house and planned to lived there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.