Elisha Hitchens was born in Ohio in 1841. He moved to Williamsport when he was 35 years old. The following reminiscences were recorded on his 87th birthday and printed in the “Warren Republican” in 1893.
Mr. Cunningham was the first clerk of Warren County and built the first house that served as the clerk’s office. It was a two-story log house that stood on the corner of Market and Warren streets. The clerk’s office was on the first floor and Mr. Cunningham lived upstairs. The rooms were large enough for a bed, a stove and a table.
Several years after it was abandoned, three boys put some gun powder in an old coffee pot and added a fuse. When they lit the fuse and nothing happened, they stooped over the pot to see what the matter was. It was then the pot exploded. One of the boys lost his sight and suffered terrible scars; the other two suffered burns and powder marks about their faces.
In 1841, William Harrington was a justice of the peace who lived on the French farm southwest of Sulphur Springs by Williamsport. Harrington was simple in his manners and unaccustomed to the requirements of polite and refined society. In hot weather he only wore an unbleached muslin shirt with a large collar and pants. The collar was turned down exposing a quantity of the back of his neck, while in front his chest was exposed. He did not wear any socks or shoes.
Harrington had a pet raccoon, which he took to the courtroom. If Harrington left the room, the raccoon would sit in his chair until the gentleman returned and then would vacate the chair on his own.
Merchants made two trips a year. They would leave for New York around the first of August for fall and winter supplies and leave the end of February for spring and summer goods. Frequently, four to six merchants would go together.
They would first go to Crawfordsville in a hack that made trips three days a week. They would then proceed to Cincinnati, Ohio, by stagecoach and then by boat. Sometimes they would travel on the J.M. & I railroad.
At one place there was a hill to go down. The locomotive would be detached from the two coaches, which would be locked tightly with the brakes. The doors would be thrown open and men at the ends of the coaches would throw sand on the rails ahead of the wheels as they went down the hill.
It usually took a month to go East and return. It would be another month before the goods arrived. Many items were purchased in either Cincinnati or Evansville, but sugar and molasses were bought in New York. One merchant would usually buy 20 barrels of sugar and 25 to 30 barrels of molasses. Merchants had six months to pay for dry goods, but groceries had to be paid within 90 days. Merchants would purchase between $5,000 to $7,000 worth of merchandise.
The goods usually traveled from New York to Wheeling, W. Va., or Pittsburgh and then by water down the Ohio and up the Wabash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.