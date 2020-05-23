In July 1929, Mr. and Mrs. Jimmie Graves purchased the Bailey confectionery store in the old opera house block near the railroad in Williamsport, Ind.
The couple kept their 5 and 10 cent store and cream station that was located below the railroad tracks, which they had purchased from S.V. Woods in 1923. Graves would run that store and his wife would run the ice cream parlor. O.L. Stewart, who operated the store before it was sold to the Baileys, would assist Mrs. Graves for the first week. Helen Stewart would operate the fountain.
A contest was held to name the business. The winner would receive a 5-pound box of Schrafft’s Blue Banner chocolates. Some of the suggested names included: “I Scream and Smoke,” “The Sundea-We Sell ‘em Sunday and Every Other Day,” “Lillie’s Hump and Hustle,” “Lillie’s Falls Confectionery,” “ Lillie’s Delicatessen,” “ The Sweet Tooth-Sweets to the Sweet,” “ The Fountain of Youth,” “Sugar Bowl,” “Lillie’s Sip and Bite,” “Kum Rite Inn,” “Kum Back,” “The Come Inn,” “Tri Eta Bite,” “L.L.L. Lillie’s Light Lunch Confectionery,” “Lillie’s Happy Hang-Out,” “Jimmie and Lillie’s Hot Lunch, Cigars, Candy and Ice Cream,” “Graves’ All ‘round Store,” “Graves’ Quick Service Shop,” “Graves’ Good Eats Shops,” “Graves Sunshine Shop,” “Graves’ Come Back Store,” and “Idlers’ Inn.”
The public was invited to come Saturday night and watch the new name of the store be painted on the windows, one letter at a time. “Confectionery” was painted on each window, followed by “The,” followed by “Falls.” The winning name had been submitted by Mrs. Fred Holtz. The judges were Cyrus Evans, Homer Young and Clair Haun.
The Falls Confectionery was open 6 to 11 every day. Chocolate, vanilla, New York, strawberry, honeymoon, and maple nut ice cream, orange sherbet, raspberry ice, fancy brick cream, limeade, lemonade, orangeade and juleps of all kinds were offered. Homemade cakes, pies, and salads were also served.
In September a new steam table was installed to serve sandwiches and coffee cafeteria style. School lunches were 15 cents and business lunches were 25 cents. Curb service also was offered. The Falls also sold tobacco products, candy, and had a news stand.
From 1934 to 1938, the paper shows Mrs. Graves was an authorized school book dealer. She also sold school supplies and school lunches, ice cream and candy. The 1939 paper stated Jimmy took the restaurant back. They sold meals; suppers were their specialty and plate lunches were a quarter. They also advertised homemade doughnuts and coffee for breakfast.
Jimmy was born in 1868 in Winamac, Ind., the fifth of nine children. When he was 10, his mother died and he went with a traveling show troupe, playing banjo, singing and doing trapeze work. He and his wife moved to Williamsport in 1922.
His obit stated they were forced to give up the lunchroom and selling school books when Mrs. Graves broke her hip.
