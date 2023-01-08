Today’s column is about children, parenting and families. It is presented in a format where a famous quote or saying appears first, followed by a discussion about the meaning of the quote.
Happy reading!
Quote A: “A promise made is a debt unpaid.” (Robert Service, Canadian poet, 1874-1958) When a parent tells their child, “Tomorrow, we’ll go bowling,” this pledge, for the child, is an absolute certainty. Each parental promise made and kept is another brick laid down upon the foundation of trust, between a parent and their child. If a promise is broken, the “unpaid debt” results in a child who is stunned and confused. If a pattern of broken promises occurs, trust is shattered.
Here is an example of how you can prevent promise-breaking: Mr. White’s son, Nick, loves baseball. Mr. White purchased two tickets to a baseball game without telling Nick. Holding the tickets high, he beams out, “Nick, how about going to a Cubs game Saturday?”
Overpromising and promise-breaking tends to occur when a parent is in these emotional states: 1. Happy or excited (naturally occurring or by substance abuse), or 2. Feeling guilty. So, when you are feeling really good or really bad, be careful.
Quote B: “Parents are the bones on which children sharpen their teeth.” (Peter Ustinov, actor) When my son turned 16, he started arguing with me about silly things (or so I thought). “Dad, you always park on the driveway. I can’t pull my car in, so how about you parking on the street?” “Dad, after high school, I’m taking two years off before college.” I wish I had known that my son’s developing independence was being sharpened by dueling with Dad. I wish I had been quiet and just listened, instead of engaging him in battle.
Quote C: “Childhood is a short season.” (Helen Hayes, actress) In my opinion, and I may be mistaken, one year of a child’s life is equivalent to five years for an adult. Why? Childhood is the time for development – physical, mental, social. Childhood is to adulthood as building/assembling a new car is to driving the car. If each part of the automotive system is assembled correctly, the car drives true.
Quote D: “At every step the child should be allowed to meet the real experience of life – the thorns should never be plucked from his/her roses.” (Ellen Key, Swedish writer, 1849-1926) When you contrast this quote with the previous one, you see the predicament. On the one hand, parents are waging a war to preserve the innocence of childhood, while on the other hand, parents need to expose their children to the realities of their child’s culture: sexual and physical assault, drugs and violence.
Quote E: “A child, like your stomach, doesn’t need all you can afford to give it.” (Frank Clark, Iowa feature writer and cartoonist) I’ve seen a growing pattern where parents overbuy, overspend and often go into debt to purchase presents. What to do? Double the time you spend with your children, and reduce the money spent by 50% for each child. 20 years from now your children will have no memories of the specific presents you gave them. But they will forever remember the time you were with them, and how good they felt with you.
Quote F: “A baby is God’s opinion that the world should go on.” (Carl Sandburg, poet) Needs no clarification, you agree?
Conclusion: Throughout the ages, legendary names in history have made statements about life, which have withstood the test of time. You’ve just read some of the words. But, would you believe that there exists another source of knowledge, one which I consider to be more important than the sum of all the famous quotes put together? Here is how I was able to answer this question.
My father, a pediatrician who practiced for over 60 years, placed great importance upon staying current in one’s professional field. So, for many years, he and I attended medical conferences and training seminars on childhood disorders such as attention deficit disorder, or childhood depression. At the end of each meeting, he would ask me, “Learn anything new?” For years, my answer was, “yes.” Then, one day, I answered, “no.”
His reply to my “no” startled me. “Keeping abreast in your field is essential. However, there is an even more powerful type of knowledge you can learn from these meetings – your realization that what you were already doing was correct.”
The value of today’s article lies in the ability to help you think about those good parenting practices you are already doing. Your reward for doing that? CONFIDENCE. A confidant parent is one who raises children by listening to their own heart.
(The content of this article is for educational purposes only, and should not be used as a substitute for treatment by a professional. The characters in this story are not real. Names and details have been changed to protect confidentiality.)
Reference: “I Never Metaphor I Didn’t Like”, M. Grothe, Collins, 2008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.