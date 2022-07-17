When my daughter turned two, I began to teach her how to fish. Like all children who find themselves captured by an exciting adventure, she quickly mastered the basics: baiting her hook, casting and keeping her pole pointed up while reeling in a big, largemouth bass.
Having fished myself as a child, I discovered, or rediscovered, the fun of fishing, as well as the much more rewarding joy of spending hours and hours with my daughter. As a child, I had fished alone and I was always very quiet, not wanting to scare the fish away by my voice. So, it was a new experience for me, like roses opening to the morning sun, when father-daughter conversations began to blossom, as we fished together.
It was during these talks that a game emerged, which went like this: I would say to my daughter, “You are all alone in the forest, and an angry grizzly bear starts to attack you. What animal do you call for help?” “That’s easy,” she replies, “A T-rex who can bite the bear’s head off!”
As my daughter grew older, this game became more complex. “You are in the mountains and an avalanche of snow and ice thunders down and buries you. What animal do you call?” She replies, “A St. Bernard who has that bottle of alcohol around his neck.” Taken back by her words, I ask, “You know about alcohol?” As her eyes cut into mine, she replies, “Yeah, Dad. I’m 11, you know?”
I decided to up the ante. “Let’s say you are 16. Your boyfriend Michael drives up and as you get in his car, he tells you, ‘Hey, I’ve got some Captain Morgan rum.’ What animal do you...oh, sorry, I mean, what do you do?” She replies, “Well first off, I would not want a boyfriend, but I would say, ‘I thought I was going out with a boy named Michael, not a guy named Morgan. Goodbye Michael,’ and I would walk away.”
Each summer, our verbal games would continue. Then, an event occurred which forever changed my I parenting. A 19-year old patient of mine came to the office with her parents. She was sobbing hysterically and unable to talk, so her father told me her story. “My daughter and her best friend went to an off-campus college party where alcohol flowed freely. A boy she knew gave her a strawberry daiquiri. That was her last memory up until the next day, when she awoke at her friend’s apartment. As soon as she opened her eyes, she knew something terrible had happened. She called us and we took her to the ER. It was confirmed that she had been the victim of a date rape.”
The following day, again in my office, she was able to tell me all about the event. She then surprised me when she asked, “Do you have a daughter?” When I said yes, she said, with tears in her eyes, “I had no preparation for what happened to me. I did not believe that I could be raped. You need to teach your daughter how to stay safe.”
As a psychologist who has been treating adolescent girls for more than 20 years, I knew that the date rape of my patient was a symptom of a much, much larger and more fundamental problem: the culture of today’s youth – their belief systems, attitudes, morals, behaviors – had changed into a toxic poison. Adolescent girls, like fish swimming in polluted water, have little awareness that their culture is toxic. My 19-year-old patient woke me up to the fact that I had to teach my daughter about this poisoned culture. After reading dozens of books, I found one which understood the reality of today’s young girls. I have taken quotes from this book, “Reviving Ophelia,” by the psychologist Mary Piper:
1. “America today is a girl-destroying place.”
2. “Because of the media/electronics, girls all live in one big town – a sleazy, dangerous, tinsel town with lots of liquor stores and few protected areas.”
3. “In the halls of junior high schools, girls are pressured to be sexual, regardless of the quality of the relationships.”
4. “Sex is currently associated with violence, power, domination and status.”
5. “Young men need to be socialized in such a way that rape is as unthinkable to them as cannibalism.”
Every day, in my office, I see heroic parents fighting the destructive forces in their children’s culture. They fight with these weapons: “We will eat meals together as a family, we will show each other respect, we will live our lives being sensitive and caring for each other.”
Now that my daughter is an adult, I know that the childhood games we played, and the talks we had, will be passed on to her own children someday.
(The content of this article is for educational purposes only, and should not be used as a substitute for treatment by a professional. The characters in this story are not real. Names and details have been changed to protect confidentiality.)
