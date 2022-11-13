Strap on your life vests, for you are about to dive into the murky waters of the psychiatric condition known as Personality Disorders (PDs).
Q: What is a Personality Disorder?
A: PD is a rigid and inflexible way of thinking, feeling or behaving, that causes problems in a person’s work, social life and in all intimate relationships. The PD person causes great harm and suffering – collateral damage – to those they touch. Here are three examples: A father with three young children leaves his family, moves away, and starts a second family; A woman married for 10 years has affairs which go on for 30 years; a father loses job after job, plunging his family into poverty.
Q: If you had a PD, would you know it?
A: No. It’s as if PD individuals suffer from a type of psychological blindness, which blocks them from seeing the truth: it is their very own behaviors – lies, back stabbing, betrayals – which fracture their relationships. Because PD people are clueless about their destructive flaws, it is their families or romantic partners who force them into treatment.
Q: How many people have a PD?
A: 20 percent of the population.
Q: What are the common characteristics of PDs?
A: Rigid and inflexible; crisis after crisis; unstable relationships; no awareness that they use behaviors as weapons; inability to trust; impaired capacity to love.
Q: What causes PD?
A: Genetic personality traits are inherited, which increases vulnerability to a PD. Environmental factors will trigger the genetic factors to produce a PD.
Q: What types of environmental triggers cause a PD to emerge?
A: Events such as neglect, emotional trauma and toxic parenting (a smothering parent who never allows their child to be independent; a detached or hostile parent who treats their child like a throw away object).
Q: What are the subtypes of PD?
A: 1. Paranoid PD – guarded and suspicious people who carry grudges for a lifetime (ex: President Nixon).
2. Schizoid PD – socially isolated, no desire to be with others (Ex: Mr. Spock on Star Trek).
3. Schizotypal PD – eccentric, peculiar, bizarre thinking such as the belief that animals can communicate like people (ex: Michael Jackson).
4. Sociopathic PD – manipulative, lack of guilt over rule breaking, violating the law (ex: all the gangsters in “The Godfather”).
5. Borderline PD – intense and unstable moods, relationships are volatile and with constant power struggles, self-destructive behaviors such as cutting themselves, unable to be alone, abusive to others (Ex: Marilyn Monroe).
6. Histrionic PD – seductive, using sexuality to manipulate others and get attention, must be the center of attention (ex: Judy Garland).
7. Narcissistic PD- hyper-sensitive to criticism, self -absorbed, self-centered (ex: many national politicians).
8. Dependent PD – They need others due to their belief that they are incapable of living alone, insecure.
9. Compulsive PD – perfectionist, unemotional, controlling, massive anxiety (ex: Martha Stewart).
10. Passive/Aggressive PD – late for appointments, sneaky anger, punish others with the cold shoulder, never open about why they are upset (ex: George, on the show, Seinfeld).
11. Depressive PD – loaded with guilt, self-doubt, depressed since childhood, very negative (ex: Gregory House on “House”).
Q: Can PD be treated?
A: Yes. But the myth that they are untreatable remains strong. Newer treatments help the PD patient to remove their emotional blindfolds so that they can see their destructive behaviors. For patients who take responsibility for their actions, their prognosis is good. In addition, these patients need to be treated with respect and compassion, for the road to getting better is steep.
(The content of this article is for educational purposes only, and should not be used as a substitute for treatment by a professional. The characters in this story are not real. Names and details have been changed to protect confidentiality.)
