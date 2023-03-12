Using the clues below, try to discover the mystery topic, which is the subject of today’s article.
1. Its favorite color comes in wavelengths of 490-570 nanometers.
2. It reduces these symptoms: loss of motivation, couch potato time, apathy, sluggishness.
3. This enhances its power: an opposable digit which has the same color as question number one.
4. Can cause men to experience mental confusion, or to have mid-life crises and yearning for youth.
5. Over 50, mighty iffy. Under 20, there is plenty. To find the truth, inspect the tooth. If the tooth is loose or gone, say, “I’m over the hill.” If the tooth is short and strong, you are a ___________ ___________.
6. It causes obsessive behaviors such as: whisk, shake out, soak, cleanse, tidy up, sweep, flush, vacuum.
7. As calculated astronomically, it begins with the vernal equinox.
8. Causes time to jump forward.
9. If it was a Queen, her head would be adorned with a crown of ______.
10. It is the season between winter and summer.
Spring and Springtime!
Here are the answers:
1. Green. 2. Spring fever. 3. Green thumb 4. Springtime is the season of love. 5. Spring chicken 6. Spring cleaning. 7. Springtime arrives. 8. Daylight savings time. 9. Evergreen laurel. 10. Spring.
For many, the Midwest is a fly-over-zone, where jets rocket New Yorkers to L.A., or zip Bostonians back home from Seattle. For others, the “I” states – Iowa, Illinois, Indiana – are long, boring car rides, where endless fields of corn and beans fail to treat the senses to the drama of snow peaked mountains, or the symphonic crash of oceans that roar and spit.
But for us, those who live, raise children and work in the Midwest, we have grown to appreciate the subtle beauty and simplicity of the prairie, whose fertile soils have earned the nickname, “the bread-basket of the world.”
For us, Spring ushers in a unique beauty: explosions of burgundy blossoms, sweet perfumes of lilac and striking forests whose newborn leaves are lacquered by the emerald dew of daybreak. Springtime is a treat which carries the hope that our lives will be better.
But not better for everyone. Listen to these words from Nicki: “I hate the arrival of Spring and wish it didn’t exist. I’d rather have the dark, gloomy days of winter.” How do you explain her statements?
Nicki is a cancer survivor. However, she lost one breast, and the long and stressful chemo/radiation treatments took a toll on her marriage: her husband left her. At the age of 43, she is alone.
Office Visit 1: Her doctor begins. “Nicki, when was the last time you enjoyed spring?” “Never. I was eight when mom died, and after that I helped Dad raise my two younger brothers.”
“Nicki, when your mom died, what was your very first thought?” “Well, before she drove off, we had yelled at each other. She refused to let me stay overnight at my friend’s house, so I had a meltdown and screamed, “I hate you and never want to see you again!” After that, Dad took me to school. I was looking out my classroom window at the red bud trees. It was a beautiful, warm spring day. Then I saw my Dad running up the school steps (I had never seen him run like that). He came and got me from my classroom and told me that mom had died. In the instant after the words, “your mom died”, I said to myself, it is my fault she died.”
Nicki’s hands began to tremble, she shut both eyes, bent her head down, rested her face in her palms, and slowly rocked herself. She then sat up and spoke in a detached monotone, “When I was diagnosed with cancer, and told my left breast had to be removed, and when I found out my husband had left me, I was not surprised. I knew then, as I know now, why all the bad happens to me. Payback. I’m paying off my debt for what I did when I was eight, when my mother yelled and screamed at me, and tore off out of our gravel driveway so fast that I heard the rocks hurled by her back tires, and her face was so angry, and she did not buckle her seat belt, and I refused to get in her car for her to take me to school, and so I wasn’t with her in the car to tell her I’m sorry, and please buckle up and we will be ok, and all of this because I couldn’t go on a sleep over with my friend.”
Conclusion: Trauma has cast a spell of doom over Nicki’s crippled life, where Spring’s arrival is but a reminder of how much she has lost. Current trauma treatments offer hope and healing, so that, once again, a single beam of spring sunshine can raise a smile on Nicki’s face.
(The content of this article is for educational purposes only and should not be used as a substitute for treatment by a professional. The characters in this story are not real. Names and details have been changed to protect confidentiality.)
