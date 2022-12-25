It is four days before Christmas, and all is not well at our house.
I’m irritable and cranky from the realization that much work remains undone: unpack and wash the special holiday plates; put up more outside lights and find a way to prevent the wind from blowing over the three reindeer now lying flat in our front yard (my daughter loves the reindeer).
My wife – overworked but still smiling – bristles when I set up this argument: “Your brother hasn’t made an appearance for the holidays in over 20 years.” She fires back, “For crying aloud, he lives 4000 miles away in Paris, France.” Within seconds, my son and daughter, like Calvary reinforcements, charge in to support their commanding general: “Dad, stop yelling!!” So, I retreat upstairs, with a sincere apology, lay down and try to chill.
My mind, now a river flowing backwards, takes me to my most memorable Christmas, when I was six... It is the day before Christmas, and I am sitting next to my grandfather in my parent’s heated garage. He is showing me two tiny fishing poles to be used when we go ice fishing tomorrow. As he explains how the poles work, he takes his cigar and blows out a huge, white cloud of smoke which rises, curls and merges with his snow-white hair. If he had a big, bushy beard and a belly, he’d look just like Santa Claus, my six-year-old mind thinks.
I want – badly – to take a puff of his cigar. But he would never allow it. So, I’ve set my plan to action. “Grandpa, I’m freezing, can you turn up the heat?” “Sure,” he replies as he stands up and walks to the far end of the garage where the heater is located. With his back turned, my arm, like a striking rattlesnake, shoots out and grabs the cigar, and I take a huge puff. “Ughh,” I’m choking! He hears me cough, but says nothing. As he sits down next to me, I try to cover my coughing with talk: “What is that red band on your cigar for?” I ask. He replies, “Oh, that’s just like a ring.” He takes it off the cigar and puts it on my thumb. I see two golden letters, SC, on the red band. My mother opens the door and says, “Hey you, get to bed – tomorrow is Christmas!”
In my bed, I execute the first part of my plan: alarm clock is now set to 1 a.m. You see, this year I’m going to catch Santa Claus.
As the alarm rings, I’m up and moving down the upstairs hallway which, at the stairway, gives a good view of the downstairs living room. I see my Dad putting together something huge and complicated, and I hear my Mom tell him, “Let’s stop and get some sleep, you can finish this in the morning.” I watch them turn off all the lights as they go to bed. I reset my alarm for 5 a.m. I’m up before the alarm goes off and I’m now standing in the middle of an incredible feat of engineering: A huge, oval train track – at least 50 feet around – now occupies our living room. Two trains sit on the tracks. Each train has an engine, 10 cars and a caboose. Inside the oval track, mountains rise as tall as my chest, and I see green valleys, hidden tunnels and a miniature city with light poles, stores, houses and tiny people. I see a red and green button on a black control box and I push both. Two trains begin to move with a shrill sound as the engine whistle blows. My parents, now awake, come closer to me. Both are smiling – like me- but my Mom says, “who put it together?” My Dad just shakes his head from side to side. I’m struck by this mystery. Who did this?
As I go over to the fireplace, something red catches my eye. I reach into the fireplace and pull out the stub of a cigar with the red band on it. A hand on my shoulder causes me to turn and my Grandfather asks, “What did you find?” I say, “Nothing, Granddad.” He looks at me while smiling, and tells me, “Oh, by the way, SC stands for Santa Claus...”
My mind returns to the present and I go into my closet to locate a small wooden cigar box. I open the lid and look inside, where I find the two red cigar labels with the SC letters in gold. My hands, now grown to adult size, are too big to put the red rings on. But my mind, the same size as the child I use to be, knows why my grandfather wanted me to believe in Santa Claus. I go downstairs and put on my warmest coat – the forecast is for record cold – so I can find a way to keep the reindeer from being blown over.
This story, a mix of autobiography and Christmas wonder, is my holiday gift to my readers. Happy holidays to all!
(The content of this article is for educational purposes only, and should not be used as a substitute for treatment by a professional.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.