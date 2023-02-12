In the last lingering days of summer, and about three months before I turned six, my mother told me that come this September, I would be enrolled in school...
Countdown, T-minus 72 hours: three days till school. We stepped into a gigantic store known as Woodbury’s Office Supplies. This store had all different types of school supplies, including pre-assembled kits for each grade level. “Mom, I don’t want the first-grade kit,” I said as we looked around. My mom said, “Why not?” “I don’t like those ugly banana-yellow pencils,” I replied. So, with my mom’s permission, I selected all my own supplies, including 5 ruby-red pencils.
T-minus 48: two days till school. “Put on your Sunday clothes. You need to make a good impression at dinner tonight,” my mom yelled up to my room. Impression? What does that mean, I thought to myself? Confused, I asked my brother and he looked it up in a big book: “Impression – a mark made by a shoe or tire in mud or dirt.” I nibbled on this morsel of information, like a ravenous goldfish. So, I thought, a bad impression must mean to make a muddy mark! That’s it, I got it.
Ding, dong. 6 p.m. Who’s that at the door? I watched my parents shake hands with a woman I did not know. She was the same size as my mother – medium size – and her hair and eyes were the color of chocolate chip cookies. To me she seemed warm and kind and looked sort of like a chipmunk (her cheeks puffed out). “Mrs. Downey, I’d like you to meet my son, Dick. Dick, this is … Dick! Why aren’t you wearing your good clothes? Go get them on now!” Flying up the stairs, I darted into my room where my brother was dressing. “Who is that woman?” I asked. “It must be Dad’s secretary,” he said.
I arrive downstairs, and six people are seated at the dining room table. On my left sat Mrs. Downey. My two brothers and sister sat on the side of me, and my parents were across from me. China, crystal, and flowers, along with turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans and plump rolls with strawberry jelly drew my attention away from Mrs. Downey for awhile. As I listened to my parents and Mrs. Downey speaking of my love of fishing, I began to sense something. My dad’s eyes were watching me, and a tension hung in the air. When my parents left the table to prepare dessert, Mrs. Downey turned to me and said, “Dick, I’m looking forward to being your first-grade teacher.” MY TEACHER! Yikes!
Startled, I jumped back from the table and dropped my spoon on the floor. When both Mrs. Downey and I bent down to pick it up, her eyes fixed upon my feet, which were bare. She returned my spoon to the table, smiling at me. I explained, “I didn’t wear my shoes because they were muddy, and I was afraid of making a bad impression on the floor.” She chuckled from her belly and said, “When I was a child your age, I always went barefoot too.”
T-minus 0: Blast off. On the first day of school, I put my five, red sharpened pencils on my desk. Mrs. Downey came up to me and said, “Dick, your pencils don’t have erasers.” I calmly responded, “I won’t need to erase anything.” Like a fast-moving shadow, I saw concern darken her face. She bent down, draped her arm over my shoulder and, with kindness, she spoke: “I believe you are trying to tell me that you are going to be perfect, right?” Two head bobs signal my answer, yes. She continued, “You remember when we talked about how you loved to fish? Tell me, the very first time you went fishing, did you catch any?” “No,” I whispered. “So, you had to go through a trial and error process. In my classroom, using an eraser is a good thing – I want you to make mistakes.”
Like pulling out a tooth, the sharp but familiar pain lodged in my heart was removed. In its place came a rushing of warm relief. As a teacher, Mrs. Downey knew that, like a thief stealing jewels, my push for perfection would rob me of the joys of learning. By the end of first grade, my pencils changed from red to yellow – Ticonderoga No. 2s – all with erasers!!
