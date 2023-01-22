You are about to meet Jenna, a single parent raising her 12-year-old daughter, Nina, on the outskirts of a Chicago suburb. Jenna is in the wake of a bitter custody battle where her ex, Greg Casino, tried, but failed, to snatch Nina away.
Two years of living under a dark cloud of fear has taken its toll: At night, her mind races with questions: What if I lose my job? What if I died, who would raise Nina? Jenna is a surgical nurse, part of a neurosurgery team which specializes in spinal cord injuries. Because she is on call, sleeping pills for her insomnia cannot be taken – they would cloud her thinking.
“Nina, get down here or you’ll be walking to school!” yelled Jenna. “Coming, Mom,” Nina yelled back, as she and her brown lab, Boomer, raced down the stairs. “Did you feed Boomer?” “Well, I...”
Boomer was concession No. 1. Jenna, raised on a farm, believed that big dogs belonged outside. But when the divorce hit, and her daughter’s 10th birthday came, well, Jenna saw the joy in Nina’s eyes when a puppy jumped out of a basket and landed in her daughter’s arms.
Concession No. 2 was allowing Nina to feed Boomer hamburger with ketchup.
After dropping Nina at school, her guilt returned. “Am I spoiling my daughter because I brought her bad news father into her life? Or is Boomer my bribe, to outcompete her father?” She arrived at the Metra Station and boarded the train which whisked her off to her job downtown. As the train rumbled and shook, a stream of images – houses, trees, shops – soothed her mind and temporarily released her from the iron shackles of maternal guilt.
Work: With a wave of his hand her boss, Dr. Taylor, beckoned Jenna into his office. “Two weeks off, starting now, Jenna.” “Dr. Taylor, what’s this about?” “It’s about a 63-year-old man who is worried about his prized nurse, who is growing dark circles under her eyes.”
“My insomnia is tearing me down, I need help, but no meds.” Dr. Taylor gave her a card. Dr. Helms. “Go see him and ask for CBT-I.” “What’s that?” “Cognitive Behavioral Treatment for Insomnia.”
Office Visit No. 1: Dr. Helms began. “Your physician gave you a clean bill of health, so let’s start on the two test findings here: Insomnia and paranoia. What’s the suspiciousness about?” “My ex-husband tried to take Nina away, but when he failed, he made threats to hurt me. Also, since the insomnia hit, it’s like strange things happen – a window is left open, or I’d lock the front door and the next morning it would be open.”
Dr. Helms asks, “Do the police know about all this?” Jenna nodded, “Yes.” Dr. Helms handed her a packet. “This is your CBT-I booklet. Use the sleep diary to record the strange things. For the next 10 weeks, you will be learning the Sleep Scheduling Program, or SSP, which has these parts: 1. Establish a set rising time. 2. Go to bed only when sleepy. 3. No naps. 4. Observe the 15-minute rule – if you can’t sleep after 15 minutes, leave the bed, go to another room and read, then, go back to bed and try again.”
Office Visit No. 6: For the first time in years, Jenna was able to fall asleep. Her episodes of paranoia were also fading. Dr. Helms had found a pattern: twice a month, usually on a Friday at the end of the work week, Jenna felt like someone was watching her, especially at night.
Work: She had just arrived at work when Dr. Taylor announced, “gunshot wound, get prepped.” Jenna helped to pull the gurney carrying the patient into the operating room. But when she saw the face of the unconscious girl, she froze – it was Nina.
“Mom, Mom, come here.” Jenna jerked out of her nightmare and dashed into Nina’s room. “Boomer’s sick.” They raced to the vet, who after examining Boomer, came out and spoke. “Someone tried to poison your dog. But for reasons unknown, Boomer didn’t eat the steak that was laced with poison. All I found in his stomach was a tiny shred of meat. He’s OK to take home.”
Back at home, Jenna began to sense something was wrong. But this time, it was overpowering. She called Dr. Helms, but before she could speak, he blurted out, “I’ve been looking at the dates and times when you had the episodes of paranoia, and I wondered, are these the same Fridays when Nina has visitation with her father?” “Yes,” Jenna replied. “Today is Friday, does she have visitation with her father tonight?” “Yes,” Jenna said. “Has anything suspicious happened today?” “Yes,” Jenna said, as she explained what happened with Boomer. A plan was made.
That Friday night, Jenna went to bed at 10 p.m. At 1:30 a.m., she heard glass breaking downstairs. Within seconds, her front lawn was awash in cherry-red police lights. A man with a ski mask was cuffed and held by two burly officers. When his mask was removed, Boomer exploded with barking. There stood Greg Casino, her ex.
Conclusion:
1. Insomnia is now recognized as an independent disorder, with its own specific treatments.
2. Paranoia may not be paranoia. That feeling that, “something is wrong,” is a primitive but powerful way of keeping us safe.
3. Boomer’s diet of only eating hamburgers with ketchup saved his life.
(The content of this article is for educational purposes only and should not be used as a substitute for treatment by a professional. The characters in this story are not real. Names and details have been changed to protect confidentiality.)
