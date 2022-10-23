Today’s article is about a commonly encountered, but deeply misunderstood behavioral disorder, which has its origins in early childhood
Brain Teaser: What is the name of this disorder?
1. It is a behavior all humans can do.
2. It is also found in the animal kingdom, especially in dogs when they are left alone or separated from their owners.
3. It can alter one’s appearance.
4. Other’s describe it as, “It just suddenly appeared”.
5. It is done in the same place, or location, usually when no one can observe them.
6. It is often done without awareness, while preoccupied with something else.
7. In the past, it was a sign of ‘madness or insanity’. For this reason, it has the suffix, “mania”.
8. It is considered to be an impulse-control disorder. It has two cousins: Kleptomania (the uncontrolled theft of objects which are not needed), and Pyromania (the deliberate setting of fires).
9. It is done to relieve anxiety, stress or inner tension.
10. It begins with a “T.”
11. It causes great shame and guilt.
12. It is wrongly viewed as a sign of severe mental illness.
The answer to this brain teaser is Trichotillomania (T), which is defined as the recurrent pulling out of one’s hair, resulting in noticeable hair loss.
Here is a clinical example about Trichotillomania.
Meet Anne: At the age of five, Anne began violin lessons. Her mother, Sandra, was her teacher, and by the age of 12, Anne was recognized as a gifted musician.
Anne was born with what is now recognized as an “Anxiety-Personality Profile” (Foxman, p. 42, “The Worried Child”, 2004).
This profile is a genetic predisposition to the following characteristics: Overly responsible, perfectionism, overly sensitive to criticism, unable to relax, unable to assert self, ruled by “I should do this”, all-or-nothing thinking.
Anne practiced seven days a week, three hours per day. When asked if she ever took a day off, she responded, “If I miss one day of practice, I notice it. If I miss two days, my stand partner notices it. If I miss three days, the audience notices it.”
At the age of 13, Sandra took Anne to a mental health professional for pulling out all her eyelashes and eyebrows. In addition, she had also begun to pull hair from her scalp.
A behavioral assessment was done and the following patterns were found: Anne only pulled her hair before concerts. She was using her pulling habit to reduce anxiety about her fear that she would not play well. Two hours before each performance, Anne would go backstage and find a secluded spot. While practicing her routine, she would pull her hair. She did this without awareness.
A treatment program was begun, where her mother would stay with her before each concert. If Anne tried to pull, her mother would gently say, “Don’t pull.” As Anne became more and more aware of her habit, she began to resist the urge to pull. Within four weeks, her hair began to re-grow.
Conclusion: Whenever a child exhibits a behavior such as hair pulling, which is unusual, odd or strikingly different, parents worry that their child has a severe psychiatric illness. Having treated Trichotillomania for more than 20 years, I have found that once the parents are educated about this disorder, their fear melts away. This in turn is felt by the child as massive reassurance.
I have also found that the following story about a puppy also helps the child and family:
Picture in your mind the visual image of your favorite puppy. Imagine that you had to board her for the very first time, because you had to go on a long trip. You return home, and the vet tells you, “your dog became highly anxious when you left, and pulled out large clumps of fur.” When your puppy sees you, she jumps for joy and licks your face. “What medicine do I need for her bald spots?” you ask the vet. The vet replies, “the best medicine is your comfort, security and love.”
Children, like puppies, also struggle with fears. When they do, they too will respond to a parent’s “best medicine” of comfort, security and love.
(The content of this article is for educational purposes only, and should not be used as a substitute for treatment by a professional. The characters in this story are not real. Names and details have been changed to protect confidentiality.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.