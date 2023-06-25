Do women experience addiction in the same way as men? Are women more vulnerable to the effects of alcohol and drugs than men? Do women, who find themselves struggling with a drug or alcohol problem, experience barriers to treatment because of their gender?
The purpose of this article is to discuss the above three questions, and to provide cutting-edge research about addiction in women (many research facts were taken from the text: Textbook of Substance Abuse Treatment, 2004, Galanter & Kleber, and from the book, “A Primer of Drug Action”, 2008, Julien).
First, it is important to acknowledge that historically, addiction has been viewed as a man’s disease. The reasoning has gone like this: boys will be boys, men will be men and a man must do what a man has to do – drink alcohol and use drugs. Part of masculine development is struggles with drug abuse. When it comes to substance use disorders (SUDs), it has been true that men drank alcohol more, earlier, harder, and that they had greater problems with drugs and alcohol than women. Also, society’s view of SUDs has been skewed – if a man drank or used drugs heavily, he was viewed as wild and adventurous, or as going through a phase. Not so for women – a woman who drinks heavily or who uses a lot of drugs is considered a “fallen woman,” who displays “moral looseness.”
This historical view of addiction has been upended by recent changes in our modern society:
1. Women now dominate jobs in legal, medical, and business fields that were once viewed as “men only.”
2. This job and power shift have placed women in new situations where the opportunity to drink or use drugs has increased.
3. Women now start to use drugs/alcohol at an earlier age. As the age of first drug use drops, the chance of becoming addicted increases. Thus, more and more women are experiencing SUDs than ever before.
4. In order to develop and advance their careers, women are delaying childbirth. Becoming pregnant, a major deterrent in using any drugs (including tobacco), is being postponed, which in turn allows women a longer time period for use of drugs and alcohol.
These four factors have knocked down the traditional view of addiction as a man’s disease. SUDs affect women as often as men.
Are women, by their anatomy and physiology and psychological make up, more vulnerable to the effects of drugs and alcohol? The answer is “yes.” Consider these new research findings:
1. Women have a greater sensitivity to alcohol than men. Less alcohol is needed to produce intoxication in women than men.
2. Alcohol addiction in women proceeds at a faster rate than in men. The term “telescoping” of addiction is now being used to describe the much more rapid process in women.
3. Because the progression from drug experimentation to abuse to addiction in women is faster than in men, the opportunity for treatment is shorter.
Do women who are struggling with alcohol and drug problems find barriers to treatment? Unfortunately, the answer is “yes.” The major barriers for women seeking treatment for SUDs are as follows:
1. Failure to be diagnosed by professionals and health facilities. Screening evaluations for SUDs in women are rarely done. Women with addiction problems who have higher educations and socio-economic levels are especially overlooked by professionals.
2. SUDs treatments are based on models developed for addicted men. Few addiction programs address the specific needs of women (no residential programs exist that allow women and their children to live together).
The best program to help women from becoming addicted to drugs and alcohol would be a prevention program where parents teach their daughters about SUDs and the specific needs of women.
Prevention is the key.
When my daughter was 15, I began the process of teaching her about alcohol and drugs. She saw wine being served at meals, but never used in excess. I had discussions with her about alcohol and drugs, and how teenage girls will use drugs like tobacco to decrease their appetite, so they can stay thin. I explained to her how men with SUDs are seen by society as OK, while women are treated differently. I asked her questions like – if you had an alcohol problem, would you have the courage to seek help? Hopefully, if I did my job as her father, she would have the tools to live a life without substance abuse.
(The content of this article is for educational purposes only and should not be used as a substitute for treatment by a professional.)
