The holidays are here and the gathering of relatives under one roof usually occurs without major mishap.
But what about families who have suffered a recent death? How do they face the holidays? These questions will be answered by the hero of today’s fictional story: 16-year-old Zachariah “Zack” Smith, a boy whose only sibling, older brother Stephen, was killed while on active military duty in Afghanistan. Here’s his story.
Zack closed the front door of his home and stepped into a winter wonderland. The deep stillness of the falling snow captured him, pulling him backward in time: As children, Zack and Stephen had quenched their thirst for wanderlust – that yearning for travel and adventure – by exploring the forest, valley and river, which ran behind their house. In winter, they’d ice fish, play hockey with sticks and stones and cut trails along the riverbank.
They also did dangerous things. Six winters ago, Zack was 10, Stephen 17, they decided to trek upon the frozen river to the far train trestle, four miles south. Knowing that the ice was thin in spots, Stephen devised a safety procedure: a 100-foot rope would connect the boys, one on the bank, the other on the ice. If the ice broke, the other would pull him out.
Zack insisted he be the first to test the plan. Walking on the ice, Zack suddenly plunged down. Stunned by the frigid water, he panicked. But his brother pulled him to safety.
Two weeks later, they made the trek and ironically, neither one fell through the ice. But the experience of placing their lives in each other’s hands bonded them forever. For all practical purposes, Stephen was Zack’s father. The boys real father, Joseph, was an emotionally distant man who, having been raised as a single child without a father of his own, had no road map for parenting.
Zack’s mind returned to the present as he walked to the car, grabbed the scraper and began chipping ice off the windshield. When a faint melody caught his ear, he paused. Echoing off the snow draped landscape, church bells chimed out the song, “Silent Night.”
This was Stephen’s favorite holiday song, and as the bells grew louder, Zack felt a monumental weight lifting off his shoulders. But when the music stopped, the crushing sorrow returned, causing his mind to reshuffle back to the funeral service at his church, the cemetery where Stephen’s shiny black coffin was buried, the Honor Guard who fired volleys, and the brass trumpet that rang out as Zack’s heart shattered.
Sitting in the car – a shiny black Dodge Hellcat, with a ferocious 707 horsepower engine – that had been Stephen’s, Zack pulled the sun visor down to view the photo he had attached. On the day his brother had been killed, 31 days ago, Zack created a ritual called, the “Circuit.” A 20-mile drive on country roads which looped up hills, down hallows, and across old bridges which spanned the river.
The “Circuit” began with Zack touching the photo of Stephen and thinking, “It should have been me, not you, Stephen.” Before he could start the engine, the church bells rang out 12 times, for 12 o’clock.
Suddenly, Zack realized that the bells couldn’t have come from his church. Ten years ago, a fire had gutted the bell tower. The tower had been rebuilt, but no new bells had been installed. Curious, Zack decided to go to his church before he drove the circuit.
Zack opened the door which read, “Church Secretary, Mrs. Simpson,” who he’d known all his life. “give me a hug, Zack,” she said.
Zack asked, “Did the bells toll today?” “No, Zack, it’s been a decade since the bells chimed.”
“Are there any other churches nearby that ring bells on Sunday,” Zack asked.
“No, our church was the only one which had 12 bells capable of playing holiday music – those bells came here in 1806, brought by Father Rossetti, all the way from Italy.”
“Can the bells be replaced?” Zack asked. “Well, yes, but the cost is over $100,000,” Mrs. Simpson replied.
Zack returned to the car to begin his drive. Originally, he had used Highway 74, and other well marked roads for his circuit. The problem was that when another muscle car spotted the Hellcat, they’d want to race. The circuit was about forgetting, not racing.
So, he cobbled together a route using old farm roads. Zack punched the gas and the Hellcat exploded in a fury of acceleration. As the countryside flew by, Zack slipped into a realm where amber rows of cornstalk stubble became rolling ocean waves. “I’m Sinbad the Sailor, sailing my black ship on a sea of white.”
Honk! Honk! A car behind Zack flashed his headlights so Zack pulled over. A middle-aged man rolled his window down and said, “hey cowboy, I’m a little lost, where’s Route 26?” He was driving an Italian car, a Ferrari, and had a thick Italian accent.
“Can’t help you sir, 26 is 50 miles west,” Zack said. “Say, cowboy, why do you drive such a noisy, boxy car?”
“Well,” Zack replied, “Euro-trash, tinker-toy cars like yours can’t handle our roads.”
“Ok, cowboy, I’ll race you, let’s do two miles, starting here.” Zack nodded. Varoom!
This wasn’t Zack’s first rodeo, so, he stuck to his strategy: let the man take the lead, then, after one mile, blow past him.
Oh no! Zack remembered that the road ahead led to a bridge which was rarely plowed. The Ferrari will strike ice, spin out and plunge into the river. And that’s exactly what happened.
With horror, Zack watched the Ferrari smash the railing and plunge onto the ice. Zack pulled over, popped his trunk, snatched the 100-foot rope, tied one end to the bridge, slid down the river bank and crept slowly on the ice toward the man’s car.
Crack! The ice split, the car began to sink, and Zack shrieked, “Get out now!”
Just as the man climbed out the window, his car sank, plunging him into the water. “Give me your hand,” Zack screamed. Zack grabbed his hand and pulled him out of the river. Sitting in Zack’s car with the heater on high, the shivering man chattered, “I’m Le-Le Leonardo Mancini; My-My friends call me Leo. What’s your name?” “Zachariah Smith, but call me Zack.”
Leo extended his right hand. “Well Zack, allow me to shake the hand that saved me.”
Before the police and wrecker arrived, Leo explained he was in America on business: “I’m the owner of a business in Rome that rebuilds old cathedrals, castles and churches.” Excited, Zack asked, “do you ever install new church bells?”
“Yes,” he said, “why do you ask?”
Three weeks later:
On Christmas Eve, Zack’s church was packed with people who came to hear the new 12 bells chime out Holiday songs. Zack arrived early in a used VW Beetle, and Leo drove up in a Ford Escort.
Conclusion:
Stephen’s death threw Zack into the throes of trauma. To move past this loss, something new had to emerge. What was it? When Zack opened the gift from his father, he was dumbfounded: two ice-fishing poles. “Zachariah,” his father said, “How about fishing with me tomorrow?” “I’d love to, Dad.”
(The content of this article is for educational purposes only, and should not be used as a substitute for treatment by a professional. The characters in this story are not real. Names and details have been changed to protect confidentiality.)
