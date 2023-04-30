Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Windy. Rain showers this evening, with overcast skies overnight. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy. Rain showers this evening, with overcast skies overnight. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.