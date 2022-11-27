Where do you begin?
It all looks so good, so do you start with the turkey and stuffing, or do you nip into Grandma’s traditional side-dish first, before it’s gone? Wait – there’s pie. Starting with dessert seems like a bold choice. Or maybe bite into one of these great books for foodies and hungry readers...
Remember the first time you had a piece of meat fixed the way you’d go to the ends of the Earth to have again? Or the time your Great-Uncle made a vegetarian dish for a holiday, not because he liked it but because he knew you did? Or the last time your Tia made that treat you’ve spent the rest of your life trying to replicate? How we love and remember food is the basis for “My First Popsicle: An Anthology of Food and Feelings,” edited by Zosia Mamet.
Let’s be honest: most of us have a complicated relationship with food: we love some dishes, hate others, we’re willing to taste anything or nothing at all. Food can mean many things to an individual, and that’s what this book is about: the funny, awful, loving, disgusting, tear-jerking, tasty ways we meet at the table for dinner.
Lunch, to Kavi Ahuja Moltz was once a cultural embarrassment, until it began to taste of home. Jillian Bell writes of a mouse who coveted frozen pie. There’s a “morning ritual” that Jess Rona follows, Busy Philipps remembers her mother’s cooking skills, and Rosie Perez writes about her Tia, and the meal that always made everything right.
This is a book for any reader; its stories are short and snack-like, but they’ll fill you up. Bonus: recipes!
They say that the best exercise is pushing yourself away from the table, but in “Fatty Fatty Boom Boom: A Memoir of Food, Fat & Family” by Rabia Chaudry, that’s the wrong push altogether.
It’s a familiar refrain: you love food, and it loves you back – too much. Not only did Chaudry grow up in a household redolent of traditional Pakistani dishes, she was a delighted patron of American fast-food restaurants, too. This made her parents fret: their daughter was fed and happy, but would a chubby girl ever find a husband?
And there it went: Chaudry lost weight, gained weight, lost it again, and put it back on. Food couldn’t be the problem, could it, with its tasty crusts and spicy sauces and sweet syrups? Nope, and so this is a book for every woman who grew up a little fluffy, only to learn in the end, pretty close to adulthood, that she has a perfectly good body after all, thankyouverymuch.
Bonus: more recipes!
If these books don’t fill you up and you crave more, be sure to ask your favorite librarian or book seller for memoirs or anthologies about food and dining. They’ll help you find the next best thing to put on your book menu and they might even know where to find more recipes.
In the meantime, start your meal with these great books.
”My First Popsicle: An Anthology of Food and Feelings,” edited by Zosia Mamet. c.2022, Penguin $26.00 304 pages
”Fatty Fatty Boom Boom” by Rabia Chaudry. c.2022, Algonquin Books $29.00 352 pages
