Good Sunday morning everyone! During this time with the COVID-19 and the Shelter in Place order, it has become a stressful time for people. Fear and anxiety about the disease can be overwhelming. But coping with stress will make you stronger.
But first and foremost, I want everyone to remember that you do have access to help 24/7. Our PATH Crisis 2-1-1 line is always available, and it is a confidential call. They can answer any of your questions. They are a crisis response line, so please never feel like you have no one to talk to or who understands you. Dial 2-1-1 and seek help should you need it.
During times like this, stress is high in older people and people with chronic diseases who are at higher risk for COVID-19. But it also affects our children and teens, our first responders and health care providers and others who have mental health conditions, including problems with substance abuse.
If you or a loved one is worrying about your own health or those of a loved one. If you see changes in your sleep or eating habits or have difficulty sleeping. If you found at this time that you are having an increased use of alcohol, tobacco or other drugs, you may be struggling with your anxiety and stress during this time.
According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), here are some things you can do to support yourself:
• Take breaks from watching, reading or listening to news stories, including social media. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting.
• Take care of your body. Take deep breaths, stretch, or mediate. Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep, and avoid alcohol and drugs.
• Make time to unwind. Try to do some other activities you enjoy.
• Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.
As parents, so many times, our children have mimicked us. Sometimes that’s good, but many times it’s been embarrassing. Like when your child has, in the right context, used foul words or made an insulting gesture. Or, innocently, repeated something you said that was hurtful or never meant to be repeated. During this time, if your children see you as a parent or guardian reacting calmly and confidently to the COVID-19, you can provide the much-needed support they desire.
It is OK to let yourself or your children be upset; this is a stressful time. But, don’t stay there. Talk about happy times, share memories with each other and then talk about things you can do in the future. Plan outings and trips so you have something to look forward to. This can be a reminder that this time is temporary, and you will get through it.
Give. Advocate. Volunteer. Live United.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.