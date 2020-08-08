One of the earliest wills found by a researcher in the archives of the Vermilion County courthouse named Guerdon Hubbard as executor. The document was dated Jan. 26, 1832, and the signing place was “Iroquois River, Vermilion County, Illinois.” The county was much larger in 1832 and did include the Iroquois River.
Hubbard was a popular figure in the thinly settled young county of Vermilion. He was serving in the Illinois State Legislature and had fur trading houses on the trace he had established linking Danville and Chicago.
He was married for a brief period of time to Watchekee, a young Pottawattamie girl whom the village of Watseka is named for. The Pottawattamie were mentioned in the will.
The legal document read: “In presence of Noel Vasseur and Louis Grandpre, this 26th day of January, 1832, Alex Lecompte being dangerously sick in the Trading House, Noel Vasseur asked him to think about making his will in case of death as it is the doctor’s opinion that he is done for this world, his answer was that he gives all he is worth to his two children, living on the Wabash, both in care of his wife’s relations of the Potawatomy (sp) Tribe. And furthermore that it is his wish Guerdon S. Hubbard, esquire, should be appointed to regulate the whole of his estate, to have his two children well educated and put in care of good honest people.”
The will was probated May 3, 1832, in the home of Amos Williams in Danville.
Hubbard was a trusted friend of the Pottawattamie and other Native Americans he traded with. He furnished various items of merchandise for furs. The three other men named in the will also were probably engaged in the fur trapping and trading business.
It is likely the Vasseur who witnessed the document was Noel Le Vasseur, who ran a trading post and married Watchekee after Hubbard left her. That marriage also did not last. When the Pottawattamie were forced out of Illinois, Watchekee was among those who crossed the Mississippi River. She had an interesting and challenging life.
George Godfrey has written a well-researched book about her titled, “Watchekee (Overseer) Walking in Two Cultures.”
Unlike his first wife, Hubbard never left Illinois. He was around to present a list of Alex Lecompte’s possessions when the will was probated. He made his mark in Illinois and history records him as one of the founders of Danville and a builder of Chicago.
The will Hubbard was executor for was discovered in the courthouse archives by Murray Stephens, a staff writer for the Commercial-News. He also was one of the founders of Danville’s Red Mask Players in 1936. Murray noted ancient wills are “an index of past history.”
Lecompte’s will points out the fact a dying man in a fur trader’s post 188 years ago realized the importance of education for his children. They were children in a nation of 12 million people in 1832 whose lives, like Watchekee’s, also straddled two cultures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.