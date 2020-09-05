In August, I walked the trail at the Salt Kettle Rest Area that leads to the nearby Pioneer Cemetery. It borders a plot of land being restored to native prairie. The small acreage was well populated with butterflies and other winged creatures. They were feeding on the colorful blooms of the plants. Goldfinches are also residents of the plot. The trail eventually becomes a woodland path before it reaches the cemetery and the grave of Edward Wilson.
The day I was there a clearwing hummingbird moth was working hard on a thistle bloom along the trail. It had just left a bee balm plant it had been sharing with a monarch butterfly. The thistle blooms towered over the trail as did a few strands of big bluestem grass.
Numerous honey bees and several bumble bees were also working the blooms. The number of honey bees near the woodland indicated there were probably bee trees there just as there were when Edward Wilson owned this land more than 180 years ago.
Things are a lot different now than they were during his time, and they also are different than they were one year ago. Children were playing on the playground last August at the rest area; now it is closed. Some people were wearing masks as protection against coronavirus. Most people were also careful to maintain social distancing.
A young man and girl, who appeared to be about 5 years old, were racing on the sidewalk while his wife and her mother laid out a lunch on a picnic table. They had been visiting relatives in Indiana and were on their way home to Iowa. They were accompanied by a tiny animal that barked. The girl assured me it was a dog as she kept it near her on a leash.
The family’s excursion was a long one-day drive and they ate their meals picnic-style, they said. Both parents were hoping there would be in-school classes for their daughter, but they did not think that would happen.
Seven cars were parked in the auto lot area. Four Illinois vehicles were joined with three from out of state: Iowa, North Carolina, and Indiana. There were 15 semi-trucks and two motor homes in the area reserved for big rigs. The motor homes had California and Pennsylvania license plates.
When I asked Patty Marana this spring if the rest area was going to stay open during the pandemic, she said it would. Patty is supervisor of the State of Illinois rest areas in District Five. She said they certainly had to be open for the truck drivers who were keeping the nation supplied during the crisis.
Patty and her staff are dedicated to keeping the rest areas well-maintained and the grounds beautified. She is a hands-on supervisor who takes particular pride in the flowers at the Salt Kettle Rest Area.
While I was resting at a picnic table after walking the trail, one of the truck drivers stopped by. He was curious about what I was writing because he had seen me walking among the trucks. He smiled when I told him I was scribbling down a little of this and that for a newspaper column.
He was a man of few words, but I learned he had been driving a truck for more than 30 years and he was proud of the fact he had not missed a day’s work due to the pandemic. Before he walked away, he told me time would take care of the virus. He was right; time does move on and today’s crisis will be tomorrow’s memory.
His comment was food for thought as I watched the butterflies soar over the restored prairie, just as they had when Edward Wilson pioneered the land. They were many, many generations later than the ones he would have observed, fluttering, colorful touchstones with the past.
