The slender piece of iron sprouted up at an angle from the freshly turned spring earth. It was located where a pioneer homestead once stood along 700 East Road in Oakwood Township.
The small cabin and few other buildings that once stood around it have been gone for more than 80 years. Lilies stood by the roadside for decades after the buildings were gone, but eventually they too faded away. Now, the clay had yielded up a touchstone to the past.
When the piece of iron was removed from the farm field that was once a homestead, it was discovered to be the outside frame of an ancient seat for a school desk. It was rusted and weathered, but after it was cleaned, the iron plate that once supported a wooden seat still swiveled.
A little scholar who occupied the seat in days gone by would have been seated a little more than 12 inches above the floor. The frame did not have the iron section that would have supported a desk behind the seat. It was designed to be the last seat in a row.
The object appeared to date from the late 1800s. How it came to be where it was will always be a mystery. The one-room Lake Shore School was located a quarter mile north of where it was found. That school burned to the ground on the morning of Feb. 3, 1910. Perhaps the iron frame was picked from the debris left by the fire.
Following that fire, the school board ordered 40 new seats for the school. Like the ones burned, they also contained a desk. The school board secretary summed up the school district’s experience with its insurer after the blaze in a few terse words, “A sham on the part of the insurance company.”
Farmers did not let a good piece of iron like the school desk frame go to waste during that time period. They lived by the words that would become a popular slogan during World War II: “Use it up, wear it out, make it do, or do without.”
The pioneer period of agriculture was in the past in the early 1900s, but on most farms two things could still be found — a post pile and a reserve of miscellaneous metal objects. That ready reserve of discarded metal items was sometimes given the unkind title “junk pile.”
The iron seat frame had been collected by the Steadmans, Pates or one of the other families that occupied the farmstead where it was found. At some point in time it had been lost to the clay for nearly a century.
I cleaned the clay and rust off it before I introduced it to Sue. She still eyed the heavy iron object warily as it resided on her carpeted floor. Then she had a thought and her eyes lit up, “I can put that in one of my flower gardens with the other iron relics from the past.” And she did.
She saved it from going to my ready reserve of metal items that is sometimes unkindly referred to as a “junk pile.”
