In August 1862, Mary Watkins and her friends Amanda Dare and Carolyn Lane were making pockets for the soldiers in camp at the fairgrounds in Danville. The 125th Illinois Volunteer Infantry Regiment was there a few weeks before they left to fight in the Civil War in September of that year. The women stayed with brick maker Perry Fairchild while in Danville. Amanda was married to Isaiah Watkins, a private in Company B.
The two were married on March 1, 1861, and lived on a farm in Blount Township prior to the war. Mary was 17 years old when she married and Isaiah noted his age was 28 when he enlisted on Aug. 10, 1862.
On Sept. 13, Isaiah and other members of the regiment left the fairgrounds and marched to the Great Western Depot to depart for the war. Fifes and drums played “The Girl I Left Behind Me” as the newly recruited soldiers marched along. Around 900 soldiers left Danville on that late summer day. And 343 would answer the final roll call in June 1865.
Isaiah was involved in a few skirmishes as the 125th made its way through the war, then came the assault on the Confederates at Kennesaw Mountain on June 27, 1864. Col. Harmon’s regiment was in the forefront as Union forces attacked the strong Confederate fortifications. He led his men in the assault that was doomed to failure. Isaiah and his company were there. He saw men falling on all sides and witnessed his colonel go down with a fatal wound. He was also wounded in the onslaught.
Sgt. Robert Rogers, a soldier with a writer’s eye, survived the fight. He noted the men dug in near the Confederate defenses and that was where they stayed until the enemy withdrew. Rogers recorded the 125th lost 54 men killed, 63 wounded and seven missing in the short-lived assault. Isaiah Watkins was one of the missing.
His wife Mary was staying with the Sperry family near Pilot Grove in Vermilion County at the time of the Kennesaw battle. There was no word from her husband after the attack and she was unable to learn what had happened to him. Eventually one of the men who served with Watkins returned home on furlough and sought out his young wife. He told her, to the best of his knowledge, Isaiah had been killed in the fighting at Kennesaw.
One morning several days after she had visited with the soldier, she told Sperry she needed a horse to ride to Higginsville to pick up the mail. Sperry told his house guest he had work for his horses that day, and asked why she was so anxious to check the mail. She informed him she had a dream the previous night that her husband was alive and there was a letter in the mail for her.
Sperry was impressed with her story and gave her a horse to ride the few miles to Higginsville. When she arrived at the post office, the third letter the postmaster sorted was from her husband. He wrote he had been captured and held in the notorious Andersonville prison in Georgia. Records show he was exchanged from there Sept. 19, 1864.
Isaiah wrote he managed to be exchanged by using another man’s name. He noted a prisoner named Perkins was up for exchange, but knew he was dying. Isaiah had done him favors during the time they were incarcerated together and he used Perkins’ identity to escape the prison in the exchange. He had rejoined his regiment and would be one of the 343 men who answered the final roll call in 1865.
He returned home after the war, farmed the rest of his life, and he and Mary raised a family. Isaiah died June 10, 1896, and his comrades-in-arms were there to pay their last respects. Mary lived to be 96 years old and when she died in 1939, she had eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She also had a marvelous story she related to her grandchildren. It was about the spring time of her life, when she was a young war widow for a while before her husband was restored to her in a dream.
