The Vermilion County village of Blue Grass City was just a memory in 1919. Long gone was the post office, which was established in 1843, as well as the businesses that had once flourished.
The railroads had missed the upstart settlement, guaranteeing that it would never be more than just a memory. “Killed by the railroads” was an often-heard description of failed villages in the latter half of the 19th century.
Blue Grass City was gone, never living up to the ambitious name, but Blue Grass School survived well into the 20th century. Named for the sea of grass that once ruled the prairie where it was built, the tiny one-room school turned out scholars well into the 20th.
In October 1919, a box social was held there. The occasion was important enough to put an ad in the Potomac Record on the 24th of that month. The purpose of the social on Saturday night, Oct. 25,was to raise money for school supplies.
There was a little competition for the social. The Potomac Opera House was showing the silent film, “Mystery of the Diamond Belt,” the same evening. The movie ad noted the movie was a thrilling western. It had been in theaters since 1914. The film probably had little effect on the attendance at the box social; they were popular events in that period of time.
Times were good in 1919. The World War had ended the previous year and the Spanish flu epidemic that had killed hundreds in the county in 1918 and early 1919 was over. The abolitionists also had won their battle against demon rum and Prohibition would be the law of the land in 1920.
Proponents of the Volstead Act hoped prohibition would reduce crime and corruption, improve social conditions, and release tax money for other purposes that had been needed for law enforcement.
Schools could always use more money; that was why they held their box socials and basket suppers.
The events were looked forward to and well-attended by members of the various school districts. There was often spirited bidding when two young men were vying to be the beau of the owner of the box. Contents of the boxes ran from pies, cakes and cookies, to the rare fried chicken. The events disclosed who the best cooks and bakers were in the neighborhoods.
Blue Grass wasn’t the only district holding a fundraiser. Murrieta Willis was inviting people to a box social at Wise School on Oct. 30 and Oakie M. Allison was holding a social at Baalam School on Nov. 1.
The basket supper at Higginsville School was a success that autumn. It was reported an “unusually large crowd” attended and contributed $65 to be used for the benefit of the school. Higginsville also became a Vermilion County village of the past.
The participants at the socials extended beyond the students and included people of all ages. A community member from Lake Shore School recalled a couple participated in socials there for years, even though they had no children. The husband always bought his wife’s boxed pie and paid top price for it, even though he was not forced to by other bidders. His bid was a generous donation to the one–room school’s finances.
Blue Grass School outlasted the village by that name for many years, but eventually it suffered the same fate as befell the hundreds of other rural citadels of learning in Vermilion County. In 1941, the school had only nine students; the following year there were three.
The bell at Blue Grass was silent in 1943, because the door on the school was closed forever.
But there were the memories, among them the box socials when girls were encouraged to bring boxes and boys were warned not to forget their pocketbooks.
