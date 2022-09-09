On Aug. 29, a retirement celebration was held to recognize and honor retiring Justice Rita Garman’s decades of service to Danville and Vermilion County, the 5th Judicial District, and the state of Illinois.
More than 130 people attended the event, that was organized by the Vermilion County Bar Association.
Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lisa Holder White honored her with her reflections, to which Supreme Court Justice Garman responded with her thoughts. Portions of their comments follow:
Supreme Court Justice Lisa Holder White:
“Whenever I’m in this area, I’m always reminded of the rich history of Danville – home to legends in politics like Uncle Joe Cannon, legends in music like Bobby Short, and legends in entertainment like stars of the silver screen, the Van Dyke brothers and Gene Hackman. Tonight we are here to celebrate another one of those legendary figures – someone who herself has helped put Danville on the map, enriched its history, and made it a better place.
“I could start by reciting the pertinent facts about Justice Garman’s judicial career – 48.5 years as a judge starting as an associate judge in 1974 and retiring this year after 21 influential years as a justice on the Supreme Court of Illinois. Ever since the beginning, she was a trailblazer in the law – the first female judge in the Fifth Judicial Circuit, the first female circuit judge, the first female justice on the Fourth District Appellate Court, and then during her time on the Supreme Court of Illinois, she became the first Chief Justice to have served at every level of the Illinois judiciary — associate judge, circuit judge, presiding circuit judge, appellate justice, presiding appellate justice, supreme court justice, and chief justice.
“And just when you thought she could not possibly add another stupendous accomplishment to her resume, she retired as the longest serving female judge in the history of the State of Illinois. Of course, you already knew these amazing facts. After all, deservedly so, you did name your courthouse after her.
“But the longevity of her service only reveals a small portion of her story and does not fully reflect the immense positive impact this woman has had on the legal community.
“Throughout the years, she has been a staunch advocate for legal aid services and pro bono services. She has made it a priority to promote the values of civility and professionalism in the legal field.
“When she first joined the Supreme Court, she prioritized setting up a committee on child custody cases, to ensure that issues involving custody, abused and neglected children, adoption, and the rights of parents would be heard in a timely manner. Ultimately, the committee’s work led to the adoption of new procedural rules to help expedite review of these all-important issues.
“During her tenure as Chief Justice, it was her vision that led to the formation of the Illinois Judicial College, which greatly increased educational opportunities for judges, court staff, and justice partners throughout the state, while ensuring the judicial branch as a whole met the challenges of a changing world.
“Justice Garman was also at the forefront of implementing mandatory e-filing of court documents, a move that has saved costs, increased efficiency, and laid the foundation that allowed the court system to function during the recent pandemic.
“At the same time, she helped spearhead the implementation of uniform standards and certification processes for problem-solving courts to ensure uniformity, accountability and oversight of drug courts, mental-health courts, and veterans courts in Illinois.
“During her more than two decades of service on the Supreme Court, she was the steady hand at the wheel, not only offering guidance and insight to the other Justices but also giving her valuable input as the Court’s liaison to the Illinois Conference of Chief Circuit Judges, the Committee on Judicial Performance Evaluation, the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission, the Rules Committee, and the Court’s Historic Preservation Commission.
“Her service has not been without recognition. She has received the Illinois Judges Association Lifetime Achievement Award, the Harold Sullivan Award for Judicial Excellence, the Person of the Year Award from Chicago Lawyer Magazine, the Spirit of Lincoln Award from the Abraham Lincoln Association, the Public Interest Law Initiative Distinguished Public Service Award, and the Myra Bradwell Award from the Women’s Bar Association of Illinois.
“All of her awards are well-deserved. However, even they don’t reflect the full measure of Justice Garman’s contributions.
“Throughout her career, she has touched the personal and professional lives of countless individuals. Lawyers and judges across the State owe a debt of gratitude to Justice Garman for her willingness to put them in positions of leadership and authority – whether as a justice of the appellate court, a circuit court judge, or as a member of the multitude of Court committees, boards, and commissions that seek to improve every aspect of the legal profession. On a personal level, when my father was diagnosed with cancer, Justice Garman regularly checked on my family and me, and she gave me her full support when I needed to step away from some of the incredible opportunities she had been kind enough to provide to me. I will never forget that.
“Additionally, dozens of young men and women have benefited not only from serving as her law clerks, but from seeing up close and in person what it means to be a professional.
“Justice Garman may not have been on the cover of Time Magazine or won an Oscar or an Emmy, but she is what I have described as the crown jewel of the Illinois judiciary. Her personal and professional example is simply unparalleled in its importance and impact. ...”
Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman:
“Thank you, Justice Holder White, for that nice introduction, and to the Vermilion County Bar Association for this wonderful event, and for everyone in attendance. When Mary Hurley and Jim Mulvaney told me they wanted to do this event, I was very surprised and deeply touched. For 54 years, Danville has been my home personally and the Vermilion County Bar Association has been a home professionally. My career would not have happened without the support and guidance of the Vermilion County Bar Association.
“My husband Gill and I were both admitted to the bar when we moved to Danville in 1968. Most of you knew Gill well – he was not only a wonderful husband, he was my biggest supporter and confidant throughout our 47 year marriage. I think of him every day, and miss his advice, his gentle presence, and his wonderful sense of humor. I am grateful to have had him by my side every step of the way.
“Our daughter is Sara Doyle, who is here tonight with her husband John. They have two wonderful children – Kate, a senior at Loyola in Chicago, and Griffin, who is starting his freshman year at Louisville. Our son Andy and his wife Meredith are not able to be here this evening. They live in Des Moines, Iowa and are busy with kids who are in their second week of school – 5th grader Samantha, 1st grader Thomas and 3-year old Emily. I have traded in the title of “Your Honor” for “Their Nana” and am looking forward to even more time with family going forward.
“There were times that my professional journey was very difficult, especially in the early years. I always knew I had great support from the attorneys in and around Danville. There are so many markers in my career, moments when I can look back now and see people who gave me wonderful counsel, encouragement, or opened doors for me – from the late Judge Buss Meyer and John Meyer, to the late James K. Robinson, who when a Judge, encouraged me to consider being a judge.
“I was honored to be a circuit court judge in the 5th judicial circuit for 21 years. When Carl Lund told me he was nominating me to take his place on the Appellate Court – it was simply beyond anything I had ever imagined for myself. I loved my time on the Appellate Court.
“I had no idea that an opportunity to serve on the state supreme court would ever come to pass. Being named to the court in 2000 was beyond my wildest dreams. It was a tremendous honor, for which I felt a great amount of responsibility. It was a privilege to serve the people of Illinois on the Supreme Court for 22 years and spend 49 years total on the bench.
“Over the years, I have said often that being a woman judge was nearly unthinkable when I started the practice of law in 1968. When I was appointed to the bench in 1973 it was breaking news on WGN radio. There were only 8 women judges statewide at that time. I look back now and am so grateful that being a woman in this profession in not so out of the ordinary anymore.
“As I step down, I want to close with a few wishes. First of all, I am thrilled to have an exceptional jurist taking my place. Lisa Holder White will do an extraordinary job serving the state of Illinois. Lisa, I wish you all the best as you assume this role. You have been a wonderful member of the judicial bench, and I am confident that your service on the Illinois State Supreme Court will be a credit to you, your family and your friends. ...
“To the members of the Vermilion County Bar – my wish is that you know and appreciate the great impact you have. The people of Vermilion County come to you because they need your help – it is your job to be the lighthouse that guides their way through turbulent legal seas.
“There are members of the Bar today that have been helping people for 50 years or more. There are some here who are at the beginning of your journey. Wherever you are on the path, my wish is that you bring honor and credit to your profession and your community. You have an opportunity and a responsibility to make a difference. I have been blessed beyond measure professionally and personally. I could not ask for more. I thank my friends, my family and everyone here for being a part of my journey.”
