Get creative this winter with a delicious dairy drink! This white chocolate mocha recipe will not only keep you warm on a cold winter night, but will also get you closer to three servings of dairy a day!
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Yield: 1 serving
Ingredients:
1 cup milk
3 Tbsp. white chocolate chips
1 cup brewed coffee
1 tsp. sugar (optional)
2 Tbsp. whipped cream for garnish
A dash of ground nutmeg for garnish
Directions:
- Whisk together the milk and chocolate chips in a heavy bottom pan over medium-low heat until the chocolate has been incorporated and the sauce is smooth.
- Pour the coffee into a mug and top with the white chocolate sauce. Stir in sugar if desired.
- Top with whipped cream and a dusting of nutmeg.
