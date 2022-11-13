White Chocolate Mocha

 Photo provided

Get creative this winter with a delicious dairy drink! This white chocolate mocha recipe will not only keep you warm on a cold winter night, but will also get you closer to three servings of dairy a day!

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Yield: 1 serving

Ingredients:

1 cup milk

3 Tbsp. white chocolate chips

1 cup brewed coffee

1 tsp. sugar (optional)

2 Tbsp. whipped cream for garnish

A dash of ground nutmeg for garnish

Directions:

  1. Whisk together the milk and chocolate chips in a heavy bottom pan over medium-low heat until the chocolate has been incorporated and the sauce is smooth.
  2. Pour the coffee into a mug and top with the white chocolate sauce. Stir in sugar if desired.
  3. Top with whipped cream and a dusting of nutmeg.

