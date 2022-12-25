Simple charcuterie board
A charcuterie/cheese board is perfect for a small or large gathering with family or friends this holiday season. Serving cheese on a large plate or cheese board in the middle of a table allows accessibility from all sides- surely a good idea as everyone digs in!
Ingredients
• 8 ounces sharp cheddar, cubed or sliced
• 8 ounces Gouda, cubed or sliced
• 8 ounces Havarti, cubed or sliced
• 1 wedge, Brie cheese
• 1 can black olives, drained
• 2 cups fresh fruit- grapes, berries, or apple slices
• 2 cups fresh vegetables- carrot sticks, cucumber slices, snap peas, cherry tomatoes
• 2 packages salami, Prosciutto or pepperoni, rolled
• 2 packages crackers, any kind
• ½ cup almonds
• ½ cup cashews
• ¼ cup jam or preserves, portioned in a small bowl
Instructions
1. Use a rimmed baking sheet or large serving board. Gather ingredients and then arrange them on the board in the order on ingredient list.
2. Space out cheeses. Provide cheese knives or tongs if needed.
3. Fill in some of the gaps with olives, fruits and vegetables.
4. Stack and tuck rolled meats in clusters on the board between other ingredients.
5. Add crunchy elements like crackers and nuts.
6. Place jam or extra crackers in small bowls around the board if extra space is needed.
