Recipe: Creamy broccoli cheese soup

Soup season has officially begun! Whether cozying up on the couch to watch a Halloween movie or hitting up a tailgate party, this broccoli cheese soup is the perfect meal in a bowl. Make it in bulk and freeze to enjoy throughout the week! Serves: 6 Prep Time: 10 Minutes Cook Time: 30 Minutes Ingredients: • 4 Tbsp. unsalted butter, softened • 1 small onion, diced • 4 Tbsp. all-purpose flour • 2 cups whole milk • 1 cup half and half • Salt and pepper to taste • ¼ tsp. ground nutmeg • 2 heads broccoli, cut into florets • ¼ cup chicken broth • 1 ½ cups grated sharp cheddar cheese Directions: 1. In a large pot over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the onion and cook 3 to 4 minutes. 2. Sprinkle the flour on top of the onion and use a whisk to work in the flour. Once combined, cook the onion-flour mixture for 2 to 3 minutes. 3. Add the milk and half-and-half, whisking constantly until combined. 4. Sprinkle in the salt, pepper, and nutmeg. 5. Stir the broccoli florets into the soup. Cover pot, reduce heat to low, and simmer until soup is thickened and broccoli is tender, about 20 to 25 minutes. 6. Stir in the chicken broth and check soup consistency. If too thick, add a little more broth. 7. Add the cheese and stir until melted. Pair soup with a favorite roll, or serve in bread bowls to save on cleaning extra dishes.
