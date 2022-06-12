Breakfast pizza
Photo provided

Recipe: Cheesy breakfast pizza

Starting your day with a hearty breakfast will keep you moving along to finish all of your chores (or to-do’s). Bake ahead and reheat in the morning to save some time on your way to the barn (or the office).

Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Cook Time: 30 Minutes

Servings: 8

INGREDIENTS:

1 (8 ounce) package refrigerated crescent rolls

1 cup frozen hash brown potatoes, thawed

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

½ cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

5 eggs, beaten

¼ cup milk

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. black pepper

1 ½ Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Grease a 9 X 13-inch baking pan.

2. Unroll crescent roll dough and press into the prepared baking pan. Sprinkle hash browns, mozzarella and cheddar cheese over the crescent roll dough.

3. Whisk eggs, milk, salt, and black pepper together in a bowl; pour over potato-cheese layer. Top with Parmesan cheese.

4. Bake in the preheated oven until eggs are set in the middle and cheeses are melted, about 30 minutes.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you