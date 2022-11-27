The Decatur Quilters Guild is requesting youth participants for their Quilt Fest 2023 called “Our Town Kids Can Quilt.”
Participants should be aged 8 – 16 years. The child should make a quilt and enter it in the Decatur Quilt Fest to be held at the Decatur Civic Center on April 14-15, 2023.
First, second and third place winners will be chosen by the show attendees with prizes awarded for chosen winners.
Grand Prize will be a sewing machine.
Specifications for quilts:
• Use the theme “Our Town Is Great”
• Your quilt must be machine or hand pieced; machine or hand quilted (no tied quilts will be accepted).
• Your quilt may be quilted by an adult.
• Your quilt should measure at least 30” per side, but no larger than 64” on any side.
• Your quilt must be registered as an entrant in the Decatur Quilt Show by March 15, 2023. Registration forms are available on our website: www.decaturquiltersguild.com. Use one entry form per quilt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.