Danville’s majestic Victory Monument — unveiled a century ago on Nov. 11, 1922 — faces Main Street, just west of Memorial Bridge. It remembers the local dead of World War I.
Downtown stores and offices closed on that Saturday afternoon so that everyone could be a part of the event. Mail deliveries were suspended. Veterans of the Civil War, the Spanish-American War and World War I joined in a parade that featured the Municipal Band, the Soldiers Home Band, city officials, floats, cars and honor guards. Mayor Claude Madden, former House Speaker Joseph G. Cannon and internationally known sculptor Lorado Taft were there. Thousands lined the sidewalks.
But the star of the show was the $50,000 monument, topped by a 13-foot-tall bronze figure representing “Victory.” “Miss Victory,” as she was nicknamed, holds a shield and sword. She was sculpted by Taft, a Chicago artist and early University of Illinois graduate. He also created the Alma Mater statue, which has become a beloved symbol of the U of I.
Taft designed the granite base of the Victory Monument. It features four uniformed figures representing the Army, the Navy, the Marine Corps and – unusual for the time – the Red Cross Nursing Corps. Inscriptions include the names of the 50-plus local men who died of wounds or disease in the war, the City Council resolution that authorized construction of the new “Victory Bridge” to South Danville, plus lyrics that were sung at the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. They read:
“Proudly you gathered on rank to war, who had heard God’s message from afar. All you had hoped for, all you had you gave to save mankind – yourself you scorned to save.”
Former city alderman Capt. Edwin Winter originated the idea of a Victory Bridge and Victory Monument. In 1919, local citizens approved the tax referendum needed to raise the necessary $400,000. An old iron bridge was razed. Construction of the 1,130-foot replacement, formed of reinforced concrete, 75 feet above the Vermilion River, began in March 1921. The span was opened to pedestrians late that year, then closed for paving.
The monument originally stood in a traffic circle between the bridge and Main Street. Although impressive, it was isolated and quite dangerous. Several cars jumped the curb and ran over the flower beds. On June 1, 1950, a car hit the monument head-on. In 1953, the city added steel posts and a chain.
In 1955, approaches to the bridge – commonly called Memorial Bridge – were altered. Some wanted to move the memorial to Harrison Park, Ellsworth Park, Spring Hill Cemetery or the Veterans Administration Medical Center. But a veterans’ committee voted unanimously to keep it near the bridge, as originally intended. That November, it was moved a few yards west, creating “Victory Park.”
“Each supplements the other,” The Commercial-News editorialized, “and each would lose something of its significance without the other.”
Victory!
