I love old books. To me, they’re more than ink, paper and the hides of unfortunate calves. They allow the dead to inform us, amuse us and even guide us.
So last week, for $1, I bought “The Ladies’ Indispensable Assistant” at a yard sale. It is dated 1852. I thought of my great-great-grandmother, Susan Goodloe Johnson, a blooming new bride on Oct. 30, 1856.
The subtitle was intriguing: “HERE ARE THE VERY BEST DIRECTIONS FOR THE BEHAVIOR AND ETIQUETTE OF LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, LADIES’ TOILETTE TABLE, DIRECTIONS FOR MANAGING CANARY BIRDS, ALSO, SAFE DIRECTIONS FOR THE MANAGEMENT OF CHILDREN, INSTRUCTIONS FOR LADIES UNDER VARIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES …”
There are recipes for turtle soup, Indian cakes and bread sauce; home treatments for cancer, snake bites and “windy stomach,” plus info on dyeing cloth, writing letters and feeding canaries.
My favorites:
On babies: “Keep the child clean. Wash it every morning in warm water, and never, as some have done, plunge it in cold water.”
Cleanliness: “Better wear coarse clothes with a clean skin, than silk stockings drawn over dirty feet.”
Haircuts: “Nothing deforms a man more than bad hair-cutting and unnatural deformity in wearing it. Abstain from all eccentricities.”
Shoes: “It is the mark of a lady to be always well shod. If your feet are small, don’t spoil them by pinching.”
Corsets: “No woman who laces tight can have good shoulders, a straight spine, good lungs, sweet breath, or is fit to be a wife and a mother.”
Apparel: “In any assemblage, the most plainly dressed woman is sure to be the most lady-like and attractive … It is a general rule, applicable to both sexes, that persons are the best dressed when you cannot remember how they were dressed.”
Walking: Ladies are “not allowed upon ordinary occasions to take the arm of any one but a relative, or an accepted lover, in the street and in the daytime. In the evening, in the fields, or in a crowd, wherever she may need protection, she should not refuse it … of course, the conversation of a stranger, beyond asking a necessary question, must be considered a gross insult, and repelled with proper spirit.”
Conversation: “The object of conversation is to entertain and amuse. To be agreeable, you must learn to be a good listener. A man who monopolizes a conversation is a bore, no matter how great his knowledge. Never get into a dispute. State your opinions, but do not argue them. Do not contradict, and, above all, never offend by correcting mistakes or inaccuracies of fact or expression. Be very careful in speaking of subjects upon which you are not acquainted.”
General conduct: “Never scratch your head, pick your teeth, clean your nails, or worse of all, pick your nose in company; all these things are disgusting. Spit as little as possible, and never upon the floor.”
Great advice.
Best dollar I ever spent.
