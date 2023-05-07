You already may know that Danville’s favorite son, Joseph G. “Uncle Joe” Cannon, appeared on the cover of the inaugural issue of TIME magazine, 100 years ago, in 1923.
It’s true … but it wasn’t as big a deal as one might suppose. TIME was brand new then, with only 9,000 subscribers. There was no Cannon cover story, no profile, no photographs, not even a quote from the man himself. The only mention of him consisted of three paragraphs in the “National Affairs” section.
I have a copy of Vol. 1, No. 1, dated March 3, 1923 and priced at 15 cents. A black-and-white drawing of Cannon was on the cover because Cannon was retiring. The 46-year congressman had served as House speaker from 1903 until 1911. After a rare loss in 1912, he returned to the House but never again led it.
Here’s the TIME story, in its entirety:
“Joseph Gurney Cannon, grand old man of Congress, will retire from public life. At the age of 86, having served 23 terms in the House of Representatives, he feels that he has earned the right to spend the rest of his life in the quiet seclusion of Danville, Illinois. Uncle Joe is something more than a politician with an age record. He is the embodiment of a tradition, a political theory, a technique of party government and discipline that is fast perishing. He represents the Old Guard in the very flower of its maturity, in the palmy days of McKinley and Mark Hanna, when ‘a little group of willful men’ did more than make gestures of government; they actually ruled Congress, shrewdly, impregnably, and without too much rhetoric.
“Uncle Joe in those days was Speaker of the House and supreme dictator of the Old Guard. Never did a man employ the office of Speaker with less regard for its theoretical impartiality. To Uncle Joe the Speakership was a gift from heaven, immaculately born into the Constitution by the will of the fathers for the divine purpose of perpetuating the dictatorship of the standpatters in the Republican Party. And he followed the divine call with a resolute evangelism that was no mere voice crying in the wilderness, but a voice that forbade anybody else to cry out – out of turn.
“On March 4 Uncle Joe will be gone and Henry Cabot Lodge alone will remain to carry on the banner of the ideal. To the American people, however, the senior senator from Massachusetts must perforce seem a little too genteel, too cold, too Back Bay to serve as an adequate trustee for the Old Guard tradition. They will long for the homely democracy of Mr. Cannon, so often expressed by those homely democratic symbols – Uncle Joe’s black cigar and thumping quid.”
An estimated 50,000 well-wishers celebrated Cannon’s 87th birthday at Lincoln Park on May 7, 1923. Until his death in November 1926, at age 90, he often was seen around town.
He was Danville’s – and America’s – Uncle Joe.
