My Grandmother Cullen once said she didn’t feel old, but “sometimes I look in the mirror, and think, ‘Who IS that old lady?!’”
How true.
Maybe it’s because my high school class is planning its 50-year reunion. Maybe it’s because I listen to oldies stations. Maybe it’s because I keep getting ads for burial insurance, cremation and funeral planning.
Maybe it’s because I’m 68, and Dad died at 68. Or maybe it’s because Dad, born July 17, 1923, would have turned 99 on Sunday.
Don’t get me wrong. I don’t feel old. I still go backpacking in the mountains, climb ladders, clean my own gutters, mow my own grass, shovel my own snow, chase two lively grandsons and chew with my own teeth. I can walk 15 miles, no problem.
Still, 68 trips around the sun is a long time. I find that I’m rather proud of them.
And what an exciting time to be alive. I was born in 1954, when Dwight D. Eisenhower, born in 1890 was president and the Baby Boom was in full flower. Neighborhoods crawled with little kids, sired by World War II veterans like Dad. You didn’t have to go far to find other children your age to play with. And play we did – marbles, swings, teeter-totters, merry-go-rounds, softball, baseball, basketball, football, badminton, bicycles … all enjoyed without adult instruction or supervision.
We saw our movies on big screens at the Times, the Fischer and the Palace. With BB guns and .22 rifles, I perforated hundreds of tin cans and, regrettably, a few innocent sparrows. We fished in Ellsworth Park, in Lake Vermilion, in the Vermilion River behind Davies’ Meat Packing Plant and in the creek at Campbell’s Station, near Bismarck. I was a Cub Scout and a Boy Scout.
Children had real freedom then. When we lived in Westville, my brother and I would spend entire days in the woods with our buddies, swimming in mine ponds, climbing slag heaps and riding bikes to Belgium, Grape Creek or Forest Glen. There were no cell phones, no way for parents to bug us. We’d take the Bee-Line bus to Georgetown Dam, toting fishing poles, tackle boxes and worms, go fishing, then ride back home the same way.
Downtown Danville was my favorite haunt. Dad’s business was there, and I spent many a summer’s day with him, venturing off to explore the wonders of Kresge’s, Woolworth’s, Scott’s, the Hobby Shop, Elliott’s Coins & Candy, Walgreen’s, Meis Brothers, Alexander’s Sporting Goods and the record stores. A dollar, earned by redeeming pop bottles, would by a two-song “45.”
As luck would have it, I was 9 in 1964 when the Beatles invaded America. I contracted a serious case of Beatlemania, and I still love the Fab Four. My record collection started with “Please Please Me” and just kept going.
I could go on and on. Hmmm ... I don’t feel old, either.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.