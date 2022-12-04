We Baby Boomers once ruled the world. The 72.5 million Americans born between 1946 and 1964 were the trend-setters in almost every political, social and economic activity. Nobody messed with us.
Those days are over. A week or so ago, an email was forwarded to me, titled “40 Uncool Things Baby Boomers Won’t Give Up.” It clearly was written by a Gen Xer or Millennial — sophomoric, condescending, sarcastic, annoying.
OK, OK, I agree that “fuzzy toilet seat covers,” “dressing like a tourist,” “Hawaiian shirts,” and “high-waisted jeans” all deserve to be thrown into the ash can of history. But we dinosaurs still appreciate many other “uncool” things, to wit:
Diamonds. Diamonds have been a girl’s best friend for centuries. Good ones are beautiful, rare and extremely valuable. Did you notice all those big, sparkly things adorning the late Queen Elizabeth’s crown? Diamonds. Referring to engagement rings, a female friend once told me, “No ice, no dice.”
Briefcases. Nice leather ones reek of competence and professionalism. I want my lawyer to briskly enter the courtroom with a briefcase, not a backpack or a Hefty bag.
China dishware. Not everybody enjoys eating Thanksgiving Day dinner off a paper plate. We still have the gold-and-white set of English china that my great-grandparents reserved for special occasions. It takes up a little space, yes, but it’s lovely and oh-so elegant.
Phone books. I still sort of pine for the day when you could look up anybody’s phone number and street address in the local phone book, whether at home or in a nearby phone booth. Now, those of us who still have land lines are seen as relics from the age when cave men grunted primitive messages from the hilltops.
Cursive. If someone had told me that adult, cursive writing would be dropped from the grade school curriculum, I wouldn’t have believed it. Some kids can’t even read longhand, much less write it. Indiana governor Eric Holcomb actually PRINTS his signature on official documents, like a 7-year-old. Progress?
Bar soap. Give me a nice, beefy bar of good old Dial or Lava any day. Whenever you can eliminate yet another throw-away plastic dispenser, I say do it.
Toast. Yes, toast is among the “40 uncool things” that Boomers cling to. Following an ancient Cullen family tradition, toast with peanut butter, accompanied by a pot of hot tea, form my usual breakfast. It’s cheap, tasty, and easy to prepare. Call me clingy, I don’t care.
9-to-5 work weeks. I spent 45 years working 8-to-5, not 9-to-5, with frequent weekend duty covering fire calls, taking obits and listening to police scanners. Way back then, people worked together in offices and enjoyed each other’s company.
Paper bills. Electronic bill-paying is OK, but I still prefer to see “PAID” stamped on a paper bill.
I’m proud to be a Baby Boomer — impractical, uncool and unbowed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.