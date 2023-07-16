College courses are funny things. When you’re young, yawning and taking notes, they can seem so pointless. “When am I ever going to use this?” the scholar asks himself.
But little acorns grow into mighty oaks sometimes. For instance, a couple of lovely lines, which I remembered from poetry class at Danville Junior College 50 years ago, recently deepened my appreciation for an old friend ... a very old friend.
I was browsing through a small-town, Indiana antiques mall. There I saw the usual wash boards, fruit jars, postcards, rocking chairs and other cheap, mass-produced stuff from yesteryear.
Then it happened. I couldn’t believe my own eyes. I was dumbstruck to find a museum quality, Empire style dresser sitting there like a rose among thistles.
You’ve probably seen Empire style dressers, which date from 1825 to approximately 1850. They’re tall, stout, and sit atop short turned legs. The oversized top drawer hangs over the bottom drawers. Two turned columns support that top drawer, like columns on a building.
Anyway, most are entirely handmade of either solid walnut or solid cherry. A few are the work of skilled cabinetmakers; most were more crudely made by country carpenters and furniture builders.
I’ve seen scores of such dressers through the years. As antiques go, they’re common and relatively inexpensive. But this one was in a league of its own. It was beautifully, elegantly proportioned. All four corners on each drawer were joined with tiny, tight dovetails. The main wood was cherry, polished to a mellow, whiskey-colored, reddish glow. Each drawer front was rimmed with a lighter, fruit wood inlay. The piece was stunning, in fine original condition, and well worth the $225 asking price.
An impulse buy was in the works. I checked my billfold; I had enough cash. Just then, however, I realized that my faithful old Empire dresser back home would have to go to make room for this bewitching interloper. The more I thought about that, the more my passion cooled.
I bought my sturdy cherry dresser for $23 in 1973 at a house auction on Poland Road. I was 18 years old. I loved it then and I still do. Every day for 50 years, I have enjoyed its simple beauty and used it to store my underwear, socks and handkerchiefs.
Two lines from that long-ago poetry class came to mind.
“Heard melodies are sweet, but those unheard are sweeter,” John Keats wrote in 1819. In other words, the thing imagined (the $225 dresser) is always viewed as perfect and superior to the thing that is real and familiar (in this case, my $23 chest of drawers).
I also recalled this line, from Walt Whitman’s 1855 poem, “Song of Myself.”
“Do not call the tortoise unworthy because she is not something else.”
In the end, I couldn’t part with my tortoise. She and I have grown up together, after all.
