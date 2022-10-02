The 50-year reunion for the Schlarman High School Class of 1972 is over. But two days later, I’m still awash in the afterglow, still chuckling at times, still grateful.
Of the 89 seniors, 75 survive. Thirty-seven of them, plus a few former classmates, came from California, Maine, and all points in between for the golden anniversary weekend.
A 50-year reunion is time travel. For two days, it was 1968, ‘69, ‘70, ‘71 and ‘72 again. Long-dead priests, nuns, coaches and lay teachers walked, talked and sometimes yelled. Priceless comments and episodes were resurrected, with riotous laughter. Friendships were rekindled, eyes sparkled, hearts warmed in remembrance. A few tears fell.
My thanks go to:
• The Best Western-Riverside Inn, our “official” reunion motel. Thanks for the group rates and nice rooms. Oh, and thanks for not throwing us out during our fun-filled gatherings each morning in the breakfast room.
• The Gao Grotto, for its covered patio overlooking Lake Vermilion – perfect for the Friday night ice-breaker. The sandwiches and snack trays from Meijer were yummy.
• American Legion Post 210, for its community room, which included a stage and bar. Lee’s Famous Recipe Fried Chicken catered the delicious dinner. Ashlyn Verhoeven, of APV Photography, patiently arranged us for group photos. “Remember, no double chins!” one comedian yelled.
• The Fischer Theater and its executive director, Jason Rome. Some classmates hadn’t been inside the Fischer since before it closed as a movie theater in 1981. Others saw it 10 years ago when it was a magnificent, rundown mess. Everyone was awed by the beauty and elegance of the restored theater and fascinated by Jason’s account of its resurrection and a future featuring movies and live shows.
• Janet Picillo, Schlarman Academy advancement director, who led the tour of our alma mater. Memories emerged as we revisited our lockers (mine was number 130; lock combination 3-31-5), Sister Alberta’s chemistry lab; the biology lab, second home to Sister Scholastica and Tom Taylor; the classroom where Barbara Eller taught geometry and Latin II; the chapel, and the gym where Mike Christian, Class of 1970, racked up 35 points and nailed the final shot to beat big bad Danville, 69-68. Heaven!
• My classmates. I arrived as a seriously tiny freshman from the Westville public schools. I was excited, but a bit intimidated by the thought of going to high school in a former mansion on swanky North Vermilion Street in distant Danville, taught by priests and nuns, among kids who had been friends since they were 5 or 6. But in my first hour — English 1 with Sister Rose Angela — one of the prettiest girls in our class and our very best basketball player turned to me, smiled and said, “Hi! Who are you?”
A door opened. I felt welcome. Fifty years after graduation, I still love Schlarman and the kind, caring, faith-filled people I first met there. Go Toppers!
