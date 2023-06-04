Former House Speaker “Uncle Joe” Cannon died in 1926, but he’s well-remembered in Danville, his hometown.
The former Federal Building recently was named in his honor. Then there’s Cannon Park, Cannon Street, Cannon Hall at Danville Area Community College and the Cannon collection at the Vermilion County Museum.
Recently, Joseph G. Cannon School, a unique, century-old landmark on East Main Street, was razed. But a greater loss came in late 1947, when Cannon’s 26-room, maroon brick mansion at 418 N. Vermilion St. was reduced to rubble and hauled to the dump.
He built it in 1875, not long after he was first elected to Congress, where he was to serve for 46 years, including eight as speaker. There, on Vermilion Street, he lived with his wife and daughters. There, his grandchildren grew up. There, his great-granddaughter was born. There, President Warren G. Harding came seeking his counsel. There, Cannon died at age 90.
The 400 block of Vermilion was almost suburban in 1875, but by 1947 its stately homes were going fast. Cannon’s heirs offered the house to the city, but city fathers, meeting in secret, turned them down.
“Real estate men say that the high ceilings and vast dimensions of the house made it impractical for remodeling – either for living quarters, offices or storerooms,” the Commercial-News reported on June 22, 1947, announcing the sale of the mansion to the Eisner Grocery Company of Champaign.
Months later, Eisner’s razed the house for a supermarket parking lot. The site now forms part of the parking lot for the Habitat ReSale store.
The home was once the city’s showplace, and it appeared on postcards. It had a mansard-style tower, stained glass, walnut woodwork and cut stone trim. Uncle Joe’s circular study had a slate roof that resembled a witch’s hat. The Cannons filled the place with antiques, oil paintings, political memorabilia, Oriental carpets, vases, clocks and bric-a-brac, most of which was sold at auction in 1946.
Blair Bolles, in his 1951 biography of Cannon, wrote, “It was comfortable outside and in. Five sets of fat columns placed two by two held up the roof of the wide front porch, a cool retreat in the evening, for it faced east.”
There was a music room, dining room, parlor, sun parlor, upstairs sitting room, quarters for the servants, and the study.
“Altogether, 418 looked like good money for a small city,” Bolles wrote. “It was a symbol of his progress in the land of opportunity from the poverty of his young manhood.”
When Cannon died, thousands of mourners — including the vice president, senators and congressmen — shuffled through the living room and dining room to his bedroom, where they looked at the face of their old friend for one last time.
The Commercial-News editorialized that although Danville’s most famous citizen was gone, his home would be his monument.
Twenty-one years later, that monument was replaced by a parking lot.
