“Dad,” said our older daughter, Ruth, “would you please make a list of all the ‘family’ things that we should keep? I don’t know what’s ‘family’ and what isn’t.”
Her request will be granted soon. I am starting to document our heirlooms. To maintain focus and preserve my sanity, I am ignoring all the old things that I have collected myself. Eeeek!
Anyone who watches The Antiques Roadshow knows that provenance is vital when making appraisals. The anonymous old spoon may be worth $50, but if you can prove that it belonged to Thomas Jefferson, it may be worth $50,000.
With heirlooms, it’s not about money. It’s about knowing that this or that belonged to great-great-great-grandmother, and that her descendants knew and shared its story. Such items make the past come alive and make the present generation see that it, too, is part of history.
But sadly, those family stories vanish every day. Antiques shops, flea markets and yard sales are loaded with things that would be cherished if their stories had been preserved.
One of my prized possessions is a slant-top, stand-up desk. Inside is written: “This desk belonged to a man by the name of Hanford who had a store at the Long House in Lewiston, Ohio, in 1829 before the Seneca Indians left. Restored by Richard E. Stevens, Sr., in 1973.”
My research shows that, indeed, one Henry Hanford, 1784-1866, moved to Ohio from Connecticut in 1806. He had the first general store, and was the first postmaster, in Lewiston, Ohio.
I always have treasured family things, and asked about them. Now I’m recording. A few early entries:
Mom’s Side – 1. The Johnson family Bible, with birth, death and marriage inscriptions starting in the 1790s. 2. Ladder-back chair given to my great-great-grandparents on their wedding day, Oct. 30, 1856. 3. Land grant, dated 1846, signed by Kentucky Gov. William Owsley, our most famous ancestor. 4. A long, often funny letter written by my great-great-grandfather in 1880. L. M. Moore was a Danville contractor earning a lordly $12.50 a day while building a starch plant. 5. China tea pot owned by his wife, Sarah Dickerson Moore. 6. Grandmother Dawless’s favorite rocking chair. 7. Grand-Dad Dawless’s Boy Scout Handbook, worn to shreds as scoutmaster of Troop 8 at Edison School.
Dad’s Side – 1. The Cliffords, my Grandmother Cullen’s family, moved from Louisville, Ky. to Danville in 1916. The cedar chest, the big Chinese vase and two paintings are from their Louisville home. 2. Great-grandfather’s “Keys to Heaven” prayer book, pocket watch, watch chain, stick pin and cuff links. 3. Two tintypes of my great-great-grandmother, Mary Gavin Green, born in Ireland, 1845. 4. A black iron skillet that my great-grandfather cast in Louisville’s Lithgow foundry. 5. A letter to me from my dad, sent just before Laurie and I married in 1982. He says it’s the first letter he’s written since 1945!
Ruth needs this list. I do, too.
