A simple little marker still stands at Logan Avenue and Main Street. It’s often overlooked, but those at its dedication – 100 years ago next week – heard quite a story.
The bronze plaque bears an image of Lincoln, and these words: “Abraham Lincoln traveled this way as he rode the circuit of the Eighth Judicial District … 1847-1857. Erected 1921.”
Danville’s Joseph G. “Uncle Joe” Cannon, 86 – 46-year congressman, former House speaker – was among the dignitaries invited to the ceremony on Friday, Oct. 20, 1922. There was a parade and a marching band. Several orators didn’t show up; Cannon was asked to talk about Lincoln.
Stenographic notes were made. They provide a glimpse of the old Republican warhorse, four years before he died on Nov. 12, 1926.
“I am not going to talk a great while, but am going to tell what I know about Lincoln,” he began. “I first saw and heard Lincoln at Charleston in 1858, when he debated with Stephen A. Douglas. It was the first time I had seen either of them. It was a wonderful debate.”
Lincoln failed in that bid for the U.S. Senate, but in 1860 he was chosen Republican candidate for the presidency. Cannon, a young lawyer/politician then living in Tuscola, made speeches for him in Douglas, Clark, Coles and Edgar counties.
“I was sent as a delegate to the Republican state convention, which met at Decatur,” Cannon recalled. “As we drove into Decatur we saw a man named Vanderen, who knew Lincoln and was always talking about him. As we drove down the street he startled everyone by calling out, ‘Jesus Christ! There’s old Abe! Howdy, Abe!’ Lincoln looked up, saw who it was and yelled back, ‘Well, if it isn’t Archibald Vanderen!’”
That afternoon, Vanderen introduced Cannon to Lincoln in the local telegraph office. In November 1860, Cannon was elected state’s attorney and Lincoln was elected president.
“I met Lincoln after he was elected to the presidency, as he was on his way to Coles County to visit his stepmother for the last time,” Cannon said. “Tom Marshall of Champaign was with him. Marshall said to Mr. Lincoln after we met, ‘This young man made many speeches for your candidacy in the counties in this part of the state.’
“I hope they were good ones, and of course they were,” Lincoln said, according to Cannon. “I did not deny that they were, for indeed, I was a bit stuck on myself over them.”
“After the master, who was crucified for us, I think Lincoln was the greatest character,” Cannon said. “Lincoln stands as one of the greatest men and will continue so to stand as long as civilization remains with us.”
“I had no thought of making a speech,” he concluded, “but thought I would reminisce a little.”
It was more than a marker dedication. In a sense, Abraham Lincoln walked and talked that day.
