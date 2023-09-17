“How far is too far gone for a dilapidated house to be salvaged?” began a front-page story in the Commercial-News on Sept. 7.
Having rescued a Rabbittown landmark that faced demolition, I know that even a rundown, filthy, seemingly hopeless house can be returned to comfort and beauty. More than money, it takes vision, passion and a willingness to do the work yourself.
The story by Jennifer Bailey focused on an old house at 422 N. Franklin St. A next-door neighbor, Anthony Thomas, wants to buy and repair it. He has been a building contractor for 22 years.
But city officials claim the house is too expensive to repair. “Mr. Thomas is a great man, but he’s not a developer,” said Mayor Rickey Williams.
In 1988, I was a newspaper reporter – not a developer – with a wife, a baby and a nice little brick house. One day, while pushing the stroller, I noticed that 411 S. Buchanan St. was abandoned, with open doors and disconnect placards.
That big old barn was special to me. It was built in 1880 by Henry Ribbe, Uncle Joe Cannon’s tailor. My great-grandparents, with their seven children, moved in in 1916. Among them was Helen, my future grandmother.
The neighborhood was lovely, but the house was a wreck. Inside were four stinking, roach-infested apartments. Squatters continued to use the toilets, even after the water had been shut off. Ugly asbestos covered the original wooden siding. A concrete porch slab had rotted some of the sill.
Still, I saw potential. The house stood on a big corner lot. All the Victorian woodwork and bronze hardware were intact. So was the gorgeous walnut staircase and the narrow back stairs. Rooms were large and airy. The stone foundation was OK, and so was the roof. Two big bay windows captured the southern sun. The property was in foreclosure and the Palmer Bank jumped at our $6,500 offer.
Was it too far gone to be salvaged? Yes, if you hired work done. No, if you did it yourself, as I did. Neighbors and total strangers often stopped by, thrilled to see somebody willing to save it. Their kind words were heartening. Working on weekends, it took five years.
The four-unit apartment house became a single-family home again. I sanded floors, stripped paint, rebuilt the wrap-around porch, wallpapered, stained and varnished. Rotted sill sections were replaced with long railroad ties. Wooden siding was uncovered, scraped, primed and painted. I replaced the plumbing myself. Broken storm windows were reglazed. We bought a new furnace. Bit by bit, the ugly ducking was transformed into a beautiful swan.
Looking back, it was our favorite house. It was worth the blood, sweat, toil and tears. Saving it was one of the most educational, creative and satisfying experiences of my life.
There are exceptions, of course, but many neglected houses deserve a second chance. It takes time and money, yes … but more than anything else, all you need is love.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.