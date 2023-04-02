The signs of spring are everywhere. Yellow daffodils are smiling. Perky robins are chirping. And utility poles are again wearing signs that say “GARAGE SALE.”
Unfortunately, many of those signs are on paper plates, with times and addresses scrawled in Crayola. That makes them rather hard to read … from a car … traveling at 35 mph ... in traffic.
Springtime brings spring cleaning, which brings an all-American tradition – the garage sale. We Americans have so much surplus stuff that even our garages can’t hold it all.
I’ve been shopping at garage sales and selling stuff at flea markets for decades. Finding bargains is always fun, and making money by unloading some of those bargains is fun, too. I think it brings out the hidden Yankee horse trader in me.
I have gotten most of my tools, some of our furniture, and lots of nice clothes at yard sales. I still smile remembering the pile of stuff I bought at a sale last summer that included a ½-inch industrial angle drill worth at least $150, a Japanese Army rifle from World War II, a hand-carved Victorian wall pocket for magazines, several 19th-century books and pictures, plus a cup with an owl painted on it. All for 30 bucks.
Here are a few tips, gleaned from more than 50 years of experience.
For sellers:
Setting up takes time, thought, and work. Price everything; nobody likes those silly “BEST OFFER” attempts. Group similar items together. Gather enough tables to get most everything off the ground. Invest in large, eye-catching street signs. Social media is OK, but newspaper classified ads pay off. Talk to neighbors and see if a neighborhood sale can be arranged – they draw much bigger crowds. Expect people to show up before the stated starting time. Go to the bank and get lots of $1, $5, and $10 bills for change. Remember, people expect to find bargains at garage sales, so keep prices low. If you have something truly rare and valuable to sell, don’t put it in a garage sale.
For buyers:
Bring cash, in small denominations.
Get there early. At flea markets, bring a folding shopping cart to haul your buys.
Insist on plugging in electrical items, to make sure they work.
Some people are insulted with questions such as, “So what’s your best price?” or “How much do you REALLY want for this?” It’s nicer to simply ask, “Could I make you an offer on this?” Nine times out of 10, they’ll be happy to consider an actual cash offer. If you find a real bargain, shut up, pay up and git.
Let’s say you buy an antique dresser, but you have to pick it up later. Always take one of the drawers with you. That will insure that it won’t be sold again while you’re away. That happens.
It’s spring! Happy hunting!
