I have been writing for newspapers for almost 50 years. Like any other reporter, I have met paupers and millionaires, geniuses and idiots, politicians and poets, saints and sinners, 100-year-old ladies and 4-year-old kids, blowhards and modern-day Mona Lisas.
Many newspaper people will tell you: “I’ve met lots of interesting people, and most of them worked in the newsroom.”
Not me. The most memorable, most original, most interesting person I ever knew was Frank “Bud” Cullen. Dad died in 1991, at 68, but he’s very much still with me … especially on Father’s Day.
Dad was born in Louisville, Ky., in 1923. He was an only child. When his folks divorced in 1927, Dad and his mother moved to Danville to live with my grandmother’s family.
He often shared his memories from 50 or 60 years before — colorful characters, corner groceries, downtown Danville, Ellsworth Park, Model A roadsters, the Great Depression, Washington School and Danville High School.
He grew up at 509 Lafayette St., a few doors west of the old Feldkamp home, now the Vermilion County Museum. He lived with his mother, his widowed grandmother, an aunt, three or four uncles and Kentucky relatives who sometimes stayed for months. They generated even more stories.
Dad was watching a movie at the Fischer when the lights came on and the manager told the Air Corps guys to return to Chanute Field because Pearl Harbor had been attacked. Dad soon found himself in the Army, first at Fort Bliss, Texas, then Fort Benning, Ga. More stories.
Dad was tall, good looking, intelligent and charming. He could tell a joke like nobody else. I could see why Mom fell for him. At heart, he remained an ornery kid, with little reverence for authority figures, country clubs and the usual, 1950s status symbols.
While other dads were hounding their sons to work harder, do more, and make the team, mine said, “Kevin, I don’t care what you do for a living. Just make sure you enjoy it. Going to a job you hate is like going to jail every morning.”
Looking back, Dad taught me more than he knew. He liked people and knew how talk to them. He could do carpentry, fix cars, hand-letter signs, refinish furniture and grow flowers. He was a talented artist who – when the spirit moved him – could create lovely, evocative work.
Most importantly, he loved me and he loved being with me. There was no Little League, but we spent many happy hours, just Dad and me, reading together, fishing, shooting cans with a .22 rifle, barbecuing ribs and going to country auctions. People sometimes called me “Little Bud” or Dad’s “little shadow.” It fit.
Thanks to him, I have lived in both yesterday and today. I have seen things, felt things, met people and expressed myself. And I never went to jail in the morning.
