True story … as I’m leaving an antiques shop in Lafayette, Ind., the owner says, “There’s a table out front with free stuff. Help yourself.”
Amid ugly dishes and unwanted souvenirs, I spot a pristine copy of the 1973 Westville, Illinois Centennial History booklet, still in its original, 50-year-old envelope.
Since I grew up in Westville, I was floored … especially since Westville’s 150-year celebration is set for this Labor Day weekend. On tap: a parade, queen contest, carnival, raffle, fireworks, arts and crafts vendors, a concert with country star Tracy Lawrence, plus food, food, food and drinks, drinks, drinks. Let the good times roll!
I remember the centennial celebration, so it was fun to read the booklet. The text was written and edited by Simon Ronchetto and Ernie Brose, members of a centennial committee headed by Felix Mensavage. Each page was a time capsule that rekindled old memories.
Among the advertisers were Williams Home Supply, where we bought our couch; See-More Cable TV, which retired our rabbit ears; Susie’s Drugs and Sundries, where I downed nickel Cokes and bought my comic books; P. N. Hirsch & Co., where we got our back-to-school clothes and shoes; Westville 5-cents to $1 Store, home to toys, games and those ballpoint pens that looked like cigars and filtered cigarettes; Cast & Roberts Lumber Company, which donated the long broom stick needed for our Boy Scout Eagle Patrol flag; Joy Ann Bakery, offering the best donut holes and glazed donuts ever; Western Auto, THE place to go for bicycle chains and tire patch kits; Factory Jacket Store, maker of jackets for generations of Westville kids; Stefani’s Super Service, the State Street gas station that sold Edison School students Snickers bars, Turkish Taffy and Fruit Stripe gum; Al and Sam’s Barber Shop, which resembled Floyd’s Barber Shop in TV’s Mayberry; American Legion Post 51, which sponsored Troop 34 and provided its scoutmasters; Latoz Hardware, a wonderland for every homeowner and Mister Fixit; Vacketta Grocery, which kept my brother and me stocked with pop, Popsicles, penny candy, BBs and 10-cent kites; Westville Coney Island, purveyor of delicious Coney dogs; Cubby Lisick Appliances, where we got our refrigerator, and, of course, several of the bars: Johnnie King’s, Lary’s, Joe’s Tap, Stefani’s, Duck’s, Brazas Brothers, Shorty Dequimpaul’s, Frank’s Tap, Jo’s Sportsman’s Inn, Freddie’s Tipple and the Tic Toc.
The focus of the centennial booklet, obviously, was Westville history. There were photos of past and present schools, churches, businesses and people, each part of a unique community.
Westville was “the melting pot of nations,” the introduction said. The centennial logo featured these words: “People from many countries built our village.”
Geology and the New York Central’s Lyons Yards made Westville a coal mining town, attracting miners from across Europe. It once was home to 37 nationalities, each with ancient customs and a native language. I knew some of the immigrants – the grandparents of my classmates.
Happy 150th birthday, Westville, America at its best!
