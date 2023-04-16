What was there about Danville’s Joseph Gurney Cannon, the hayseed lawyer who was elected to the U.S. House 23 times, and wielded the speaker’s gavel from 1903 to 1911?
Well, he was ever-youthful, homespun, informed and smart. That was the opinion of author George Fitch, who wrote an eight-page profile of “Uncle Joe” in the December 1907 issue of “American,” a national magazine.
“He is one of the finest agricultural products of the Illinois prairie and by thoughtful contact with the world has learned to be old-fashioned in an up-to-date manner, for which he is now universally admired – by the common people for his quiet elegance, and by the financially swollen class for his boisterous simplicity,” Fitch wrote.
Cannon was repeatedly considered for the Republican nomination for president. He didn’t get it, and he had no interest in the vice presidency. He became a legendary House speaker instead.
Fitch noted his “old-fashioned face,” his thinning white hair, his kindly smile, plain dress, piercing blue eyes and “stern cigar.” He wrote of his homespun grammar, quaint manners, and the rare ability to be both an “aristocrat who has all the tricks of wealth and all the hall-and-kitchen marks of plain unaspiring poverty … a devil-may-care, smoke-puffing politician who is bashful in the presence of strangers; a plain, rugged, well-groomed, hard-spoken, soft-voiced, flinty-hearted, gentle-mannered friend of the trusts and of the people.”
Cannon’s brother, William, was a financial wizard. His banks and investments made Joe a millionaire, and gave him the opportunity to spend a long lifetime in politics.
“He has played the game from all sides,” Fitch wrote. “He has been a capitalist, a monopolist, and an ornamental farmer … he is a man-of-the-world and son-or-the-sod millionaire and has mixed aristocracy and democracy, which is much more difficult than mixing oil and water. He wears tailor-made homespun clothes, drinks champagne at banquets from his water tumbler, smokes 15-cent cigars at a two-fer angle and takes the outside seat when riding in his friends’ automobiles so he can spit over the side.”
Cannon was a debater, not an orator. “Whenever he can use a plain, lowly cuss word in place of an embroidered bit of eloquence he is sure to do so,” Fitch wrote. “ … In the winter he fusses with battleships and public buildings and in the summer he generally puts on his political overalls and tinkers around the Vermilion County Republican machine a little, putting in a new cog wheel here and there.
“He is a creature of habit. Every other year he runs for Congress. In the off year he runs for Speaker of the House. Every four years he declines the vice-presidency. Every 10 years he buys a bank.”
Fitch concluded with this description: “a grand old man of yesterday and a pretty good young man of today as young men go. And may he round out his hundred years as he has sworn to do.”
Cannon died in 1926 at age 90.
